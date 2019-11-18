President Marlene Admonius opened the recent meeting of Catholic Woman’s Club, introducing a new member, Mary Ann Eggleston. Cathy Torma led members in a prayer honoring veterans. The Oct. 14 minutes and a thank-you from Alliance Community Pantry president were read and approved. Mary Ann Basar gave the treasurer’s report. Joyce Muniz reported there are 42 active members.



Speaker Kim Anderson gave a program titled "The Wonders of Working With Wool." Anderson started her presentation by explaining how she got into the sheep business. She, her husband and two boys moved to a 13-acre farm in 1995 with no farming background. They started with three chickens, dogs, goats, guinea hens, and ducks; then transitioned to 40 birds, added some sheep and eliminated the goats. They raised two boys, pheasants, turkeys and meat chickens. Currently the farm consists of two dogs, one cat, two kittens, five guineas, 17 chickens, 10 ewes and eight rams and two old farmers. They started with sheep in 2006 with three Jacob ewes, April, May and June, then added two rams; Gus a four-horned Jacob Ram and Jerry a purebred Finn sheep in 2007. She breeds for wool and disposition, keeping a closed flock. She averages 60 pounds of fiber each year, and as the wool increased she learned how to work with it. She explained different instruments, hand carders, picker, drum carder, pea cock loom, drop spindles and the process of skirting, washing, drying and fluffing, picking, carding, or sending to Michigan to Zeilingers to be made into roving, then dying, needle felting, wet felting, nuno felting. She brought items that she has made and explained how they were made. She also explained the characteristics of wool, how it’s used and why it is important.



The Christmas cookie sale will be held at Regina Coeli Parish Hall on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., after 4 p.m. Mass and Sunday after 10:45 a.m. Mass if there are more to sell. Donations need to be dropped off at the church kitchen on Friday, Dec.13 between 2 and 4 p.m. She is taking pre-orders for popcorn balls.



The Christmas Brunch is Sunday, Dec. 8 at the Alliance Country Club with arrival from12:15 to 12:45 p.m. Reservations are due on or before Nov. 29.



Hostess Committee Chair Anna Mae Furgiuele, Patty George, Gretchen Hess, Loretta Offenbecher, Josephine Pietrocola and Polly Smith decorated the tables with pumpkins and fall leaves and serving tables with a fall bouquet in basket surrounded by pilgrims.



Birthday greetings were extended to Mona Baxter, Celene dePeralta, Josie Gazia and Janice Menegay. The 50/50 drawing winner was Cathy Torma; the Felted Wool Soap winner was Carol Glover; and Nan Brush won a Christmas gift bag.



The next meeting will be Feb. 10, at Regnia Coeli Parish Hall featuring Debra Hatherill speaking on the "100th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment of Woman’s Right to Vote."