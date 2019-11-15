Trinity Lutheran to have guest musician



Trinity Lutheran Church, 508 Center St. in Ashland, welcomes back a guest musician at two services this weekend. Trumpeter David Wells will be the featured guest musician at the 5:30 p.m. Saturday Night Folk Service in the sanctuary and on Sunday at the 10:45 a.m. Praise Worship in Jack’s Place, the newer fellowship hall.



His style has been described as "easy-listening with a smooth jazz flavor." Specializing on the flugelhorn, a mellow-sounding trumpet, David has played at Christian conferences and sporting events and has appeared on a number of radio and television programs.



He has released 15 CDs and has a national syndicated radio show, now in 20 markets.



A concert promoter in Nashville, TN, David performs school assemblies on "Bullying & Making Right Choices."



For more information see the church website at www.trinityashland.org.



Olivesburg UM to have table at craft show



The Olivesburg United Methodist Church will have a table at the Crestview Craft Show to be held at the Crestview Middle School, 1575 state Route 96, Ashland. The craft show is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov 16. They will have assorted crafts, homemade baked good, mincemeat and other items for sale.