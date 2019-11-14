Thursday



Nov. 21



Benefit Pop-Up Art Sale - Just in time for the holidays, the Coburn Gallery and the Ashland University Art Club will host a one-day Benefit Pop-Up Art Sale from noon until 6:30 p.m. in the first-floor lobby of the Center for the Arts, 401 College Ave. All of the proceeds will be collected on behalf of Becky Hale, a 2018 AU Art Education graduate who passed away suddenly in October. Hale had a passion for teaching young artists and did so through the Coburn's Art Saturdays program, Summer Art Camp and most recently through the Salvation Army Kroc Center. A donation then will be made in Hale’s memory to the Salvation Army Kroc Center. Patrons can browse the artful hand-crafted items created by Ashland University Art + Design students, alumni, faculty and community members. Credit cards, checks and cash will be accepted. For more information about the shop, or to donate artwork or make a monetary contribution, contact the Coburn Gallery at (419) 289-5652 or coburngallery@ashland.edu.



Senior Art + Design Exhibition - From the end of November through December, the Ashland University Coburn Gallery will host the Senior Art + Design Exhibition that features the capstone experience for graduating art majors. Showcasing the work of graduating senior Kiana Ziegler, the 2019 Senior Art + Design Exhibition will open tonight with a reception from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Coburn Art Gallery located in the Center for the Arts on the Ashland University campus.



Ladies Night Out at Farm and Home Hardware - Visit Farm and Home Hardware on Center Street from 6-8 p.m. for its 2nd annual Ashland Ladies Night Out. Enjoy a complimentary chair massage from a licensed massage therapist, food and beverages, door prizes, raffles and sales. The first 100 customers through the door get a free Farm and Home Hardware Swag Bag loaded with goodies. No ticket purchase is necessary.



Bird Photography at Trinity Lutheran Church - Nature photographer Jim Roetzel of Summit County will in this event hosted by the Ashland Photography Club in the Trinity Room of the lower level of Trinity Lutheran Church at 7 p.m. The talk is free and open to the public.



Annual Fall Dance Concert - The College of Wooster’s Department of Theatre and Dance will present its annual fall dance concert, featuring contemporary modern dance, today, Friday and Saturday, in the round of Freedlander Theatre (329 E. University St.). Performances, which are free and open to the public, begin at 7:30 p.m. each evening. Seating is limited so advanced reservations are suggested. All tickets are general admission. Additional information is available by calling the box office at (330) 263-2241.



Friday



Nov. 22



Coffee with a Cop - November’s Coffee with a Cop is hosted by Buehler’s Scenic River Cafe, located at 1055 Sugarbush Drive. Officers from the Ashland Police Division and community members can come together in an informal space to discuss community issues, build relationships and enjoy a free cup of coffee from 7:30-9 a.m.



Fall Scholarship Benefit Recital - A number of area pianists will be at the Steinway as the Ashland Musical Club presents its Fall Scholarship Benefit Recital at 7 p.m. in the Little Theater at Ashland High School. Scheduled to appear performing solos on the new 9-foot concert grand are Randall Boquist, Mark Koehler and Dana Sherburne. Piano duets, often called piano four-hands because two performers play one instrument, will be performed by Susan Gregg and Tara Briner and by Mary Louise Metcalf and Dana Sherburne. The recital is open to the public. Donations will be accepted to benefit the club's scholarship fund. A reception will follow.



Christmas at the Castle, a Kingdom of Lights! at Landoll's Mohican Castle - Starting at dusk tonight and running through Jan. 5, visit Landoll’s Mohican Castle nightly until 10 p.m. for the holiday display, over featuring 100,000 lights. The event will be $8 per car on Friday and Saturday nights, and free on Sunday through Thursday nights. You can pay at the entrance to the property or in advance at eventbrite.com. Free hot cocoa is available every Friday and Saturday night. Plus, the Copper Mug Bar and Grille will serve a holiday buffet for dinner on Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings. The cost is $19.99 for adults and children ages 12 and under can order from the children’s menu for $9.99. Reservations are not required but are recommended. Call (800) 291-5001, ext. 0. A Thanksgiving feast will be available on Nov. 28. Friendly leashed dogs are welcome in the outdoor areas. The Castle property will be closed Dec. 24-25.



Saturday



Nov. 23



Bird Walk at Byers Woods - Join the Ashland County Park District for a bird walk in Byers Woods at 9 a.m.



Fall Harvest Arts and Crafts Vendor Show - Visit the Whispering Pines Event Center from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. for an arts and crafts show.



Sunday



Nov. 24



Monday



Nov. 25



Percussion Ensemble Recital at Elizabeth Pastor Recital Hall -



Tuesday



Nov. 26



Wednesday



Nov. 27



LOOKING AHEAD



— To have an event listed in the Out & About calendar, call 419-281-0581, Ext. 259, or email lifestyle@times-gazette.com. Please send in items at least one week in advance.