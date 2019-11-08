ORRVILLE — Upcoming classes at Heartland Point include:



All-Levels Yoga — Tuesdays through December, 5:45-6:45 p.m. Vinyasa yoga is also referred to as flow yoga due to its relaxing, smooth and flowing sequence of yoga poses. All-levels classes are appropriate for beginners through advanced students to practice together. Instruction is offered during the class that is appropriate for where students are in their personal practice. Kristen Nussbaum, a 200-hour certified yoga instructor, will lead this 60-minute class each Tuesday. Package of seven/$65 or single session/$10.



Intro to Calligraphy — Wednesday, Nov. 13, 5:30-8 p.m. Join Ali Sprang of Joyful Journey Calligraphy for an introductory hand-lettering class. Sprang will teach participants every letter of the alphabet as well as flourishing techniques and decorative lettering styles. All materials are included in the cost of this class, which is $40, and no experience is required. Participants will take home a brush pen, lettering workbook, paint pen and canvas they create during the class. Come prepared with a three-to-five-word quote to letter on a canvas.



Scrabble Club — Thursday, Nov.14, 3-5 p.m. No fee, no registration, just good, old-fashioned Scrabble fun.



Seasonal Painting—Thursday, Nov. 14, 5:30-8:30 p.m. November’s full moon is referred to as the Beaver Moon. Historically, November is the month to set beaver traps before swamps freeze to ensure a supply of warm fur during the winter. In November’s Seasonal Painting class, participants will paint a beautiful full moon that embodies the transition from fall to winter. Kristin Lorson will guide students of all levels in bringing their own interpretation of the Beaver Moon to life. All supplies are provided in this class, which is $40. Must be 12 years or older, unless accompanied by an adult.