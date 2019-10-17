Insulation plays a large role in maintaining temperatures during both winter and summer and takes some of the brunt off our heating and air systems.



The American Society of Home Inspectors encourages us to pay attention to this element as its purpose is to slow the rate of heat transfer.



Traditionally, the most common insulation used in homes is made from materials like cellulose, fiberglass and mineral wool. The United States Department of Energy reports most fiberglass products contain 40 to 60 percent of recycled glass. While this material can be efficient in keeping the air inside your home, advanced options are available and can result in even more savings toward your electricity bill.



Where to Insulate



One of the most common areas Americans choose to use insulation is the attic. Not only is it cost effective, it’s a simple way to add extra protection to your home. In unfinished areas, it is recommended to place the barrier between floor joists to seal the living space below.



Here are some other popular places to add insulation as recommended by the United States DOE:



» All exterior walls between unheated spaces like a garage, shed or storage areas;



» Floors above cold spaces like crawl spaces and basements; and



» Foundation walls above ground level.



Choosing Insulation



In addition to the tried-and-true fiberglass insulation, the DOE also recommends these advanced options. Consider the advantages these innovative materials will provide for your family.



Choosing foam board or rigid foam to insulate unfinished walls and unvented-slope roofs provides a high-insulation value.



In hot climates, a reflective insulation system is optimal. It features a radiant barrier which works to reflect heat absorbed by a roof. To be effective, it must face an air space to keep the hot temperatures in your attic rather than in your living space.



An all-in-one insulation that can benefit any area in your home and be efficiently installed to an established structure is spray foam. Hire a licensed expert to install the barrier as specialized tools are sometimes required.



Keep your home comfortable all year by determining the most effective insulation for your climate. Obtain a few quotes from different contractors to get their advice based on your home’s footprint and location.