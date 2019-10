September 2019 Students of the Month at McMullen are seated left to right: Kindergarten: Anna Groce-Dixon, Neysa Ryder; First Grade: Ellie Wagner, Harper Carr; standing left to right: Second Grade: Aria VanHorn, Elyssa Staten; Third Grade: Summer Endslow, Trinity Looney. These students have consistently used their Redbird Power to follow school rules and have positive behavior during the month of September.