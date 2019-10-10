MORELAND HERITAGE DAYS Celebrating agricultural heritage, the annual event Saturday, Oct. 12 and Sunday, Oct. 13 offers farm equipment and tool displays including a working steam engine, corn sheller, wire baler, threshing machine and hit and miss engines. Other activities include clogging, square dancing, a vintage base ball game, sheep shearing, a silent auction featuring a Henry .22 rifle (American Farmer model) and more. Food service will feature a chicken and pork barbecue by donation. It takes place at 8594 James Road, Wooster (two miles southeast of Moreland). There is ample parking and shuttle service available. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday.



LIVE MUSIC If you’re looking for some live music to enjoy this weekend, check out the Blue Barn Winery, Troutman Vineyards or Fiore’s in Wooster. The Blue Barn has music Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday. On Friday, Barefoot McCoy will perform 1960s folk and peace music. Rolling Stones and Tom Petty songs will be played on Saturday. And on Sunday, California Kenny, an Eagles to Hank Williams style singer songwriter, takes the stage. Music is free for winery customers, who may take their own food or purchase meat and cheese plates. Music is outside (inside Barn in case of cold or bad weather). Blue Barn Winery is at 4407 Columbus Road, Wooster. Call 330-575-1028 for more information. Troutman Vineyards, 4243 Columbus Road, will have live music during its harvest festival, which is Saturday, Oct. 12, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. At Fiore’s on Saturday, Oct. 12, Rubix Cubed, an ’80s dance and pop/rock band, will be on the patio of the restaurant at 2179 E. Lincoln Way, Wooster. The music starts at 8 p.m.



MUSEUMS OPEN County Line Historical Society Museum, 281 N. Market St., Shreve (state Route 226) will have an open house, noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. Parking at Shreve Mobil, PNC bank and downtown parking lots. The museum is celebrating its 10th anniversary. Admission is free. Also open on Saturday, Oct. 12, is the Mount-Eaton Paint Township Historical Society Museum from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The museum is beside the Farmer’s National Bank at 15966 E. Main St., Mount Eaton. It is open the second Saturday of each month May through November or by appointment by calling 330-465-7525 or 330-359-5329.



CIVIL WAR ROUNDTABLE The free Wayne County Civil War Roundtable will be offered at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15 at the Wooster Branch of the Wayne County Public Library. Steve and Lisa Ball will give the program about "The Women of the Civil War," completely built on songs written about, or by, women during this period of history. Steve Ball is a musician from Columbus specializing in the music of the American Civil War, and the music and life of Stephen Foster. He has released two CDs of the music of the Civil War and is currently working on a CD of Stephen Foster tunes. He has has been an instructor for Life Long Learning through Central Ohio Technical College. He also provides the music for the annual Springfield Ohio Civil War Symposium, and is the narrator for the 73rd Ohio Volunteer Infantry Civil War Brass Band. He is a member of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, and a member of the Civil War Preservation Trust. He has participated in the annual Windham New York Civil War Music Gathering, and the Gettysburg Music Muster at the Gettysburg Military Park visitor center.



CHOIR CONCERT Tri-County High School Honor Choir Concert will perform at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16 in McGaw Chapel on The College of Wooster campus. Guest conductor will be Tony Leach, professor emeritus, Penn State University. The free concert also will have a special performance by The College of Wooster Chorus.