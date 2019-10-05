Saturday

The Fall Open House for the Ashland County Homemakers will be held Oct. 24 at the Ashland County Service Center, 1763 state Route 60.

Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. and programs end around 2 p.m.

Speakers for the event are: Angela Woodward from the Ashland County Cancer Association, Emily King from the Ashland Public Library and Kim Mollenauer from the Ashland Christian Health Center.

A luncheon of salads, sandwiches and desserts will take place at noon.

There will be door prizes, a white elephant sale, silent auction and bake sale throughout the day and there also will be raffle tickets available for a wall hanging.

This event is open to the public and the cost is $5 which includes lunch.