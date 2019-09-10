Two members of the Ashland VFW Post 1067 were honored Sunday afternoon at the post home for their continuous years of membership in the VFW.



John Cicillian, 92, was honored for being a member for 68 years. He served as quartermaster for the post for 15 years.



Margaret Kane, 96, has been a member of the auxiliary for 75 years.



Each were presented gifts. Special guests at the event were Dave Harry, District 10 commander; Lisa Krebs, District 10 president; Shannon Stanley, conductress for the VFW Auxiliary, Department of Ohio; and Terry Singh, junior vice president for the VFW Auxiliary, Department of Ohio.



The event was hosted by VFW Post 1067 Commander Wayne Sigman and VFW Post 1067 Auxiliary president Glenna Rice.