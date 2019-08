Members of Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary 2178 met on Aug. 19 for their regular meeting.



Ashland Eagles are changing by-laws. We will read them three times and vote on them at our Sept. 16 meeting at 7 p.m. The first meeting in September will be on Sept. 3 due to Labor Day on Sept. 2.



We are making plans for our Holiday Craft Show, sponsored by Ashland Auxiliary, on Nov. 23. from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.



It will be at Ashland Eagles Club, 400 Eastlake Drive, Ashland.