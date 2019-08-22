If you’re planning to make a move, you’ll need to know how to choose a moving company you can trust. After all, these pros will be handling your prized possessions. Before you watch your belongings disappear into the back of a strange truck, check out the following advice on how to choose a reputable moving company.



How to check a mover's license and insurance



Any company that handles moves within your state must have a state license to operate and should be happy to show you proof. If you’re moving out of state, you’ll need a mover who also has a unique license number issued by the United States Department of Transportation. On that same website, you can verify that your potential movers are up to date on insurance.



How to read moving reviews



One way to narrow down your options is to read online moving reviews, one website to check out is Yelp. You want to get a sense of how well (or not) they've satisfied clients in the past. If the good reviews outweigh the bad, you can assume it’s a reputable company.



Other online tools you can use to read reviews include Angie's List, Thumbtack, Home Advisor, or the Better Business Bureau.



Get an in-house estimate



Although an "over the phone" estimate sounds convenient, it’s also a red flag. You will want a company that provides estimates in person- many homeowners underestimate how many belongings they have. If a mover insists that an in-person estimate isn’t necessary, they may not have the experience you want.



Don't just go for the cheapest movers



As you start talking to movers, you’ll see that prices vary a lot. You’ll want to choose a company that has the proper equipment, packing materials and knowledge. Some moving companies may be willing to negotiate prices with you.



And finally, if you still can’t afford the cost of a full-service moving company, you may still have reputable options. Websites such as HireAHelper and MovingHelp allow you to rent your own moving truck and then carefully choose a crew to assist with the loading and unloading.



Find more tips on buying or selling a home on the realtor.com website.



Source: "How to Choose Movers: Tips on Hiring a Moving Company You Can Trust," realtor.com by Stephanie Booth