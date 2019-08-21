I was watching Anderson Cooper interview Stephen Colbert on CNN the other night. They were discussing their lives, primarily the loss of their loved ones.



Anderson Cooper was referring to his mother, Gloria Vanderbilt, who died earlier this year, not to mention his father’s death when he was a child of 11, and his brother in his teens.



Stephen Colbert revealed the sudden death of his father and two of his brothers, Peter and Paul, in a plane crash when he was 10. His mother, a faith-filled Catholic and mother of 11, crumbled at their loss.



Both men were completely vulnerable, wiping away tears, voices breaking. They talked about how they tried to save their mothers, attempting to make them laugh and rejoin the land of the living.



I thought of my 96-year-old mom in a nursing home 90 miles away.



The next day, Saturday, I visited Mom with both Finnigan and Teddy. I took Mom to the front veranda to talk and eat. The dogs perched on either side of her wheelchair, hoping for pats and morsels of Mom’s sandwich. Mom was mostly quiet. I couldn’t stop thinking of the diaper rash the nurse’s aide described after changing Mom’s Depends.



After nearly four hours of visiting, I took Mom back to her room, my two dogs flanking us like tired sentries. That’s when Mom said, "No wonder my mom gets so mad when he is gone."



"Who are you referring to, Mom?"



"My dad. I guess he went to the Green Spot for a drink tonight. I’m sorry you just sat there all day waiting with me."



I was stunned, especially since my Slovakian-born grandfather died at 56, five years before my birth. I realized then, that Mom had never called me by name all day, never referred to my kids or my siblings, nor my dad.



She was young again, calling the other patients, "the kids." I kissed her and loved her up before I left. I remembered how I sang for her and did impersonations when I was a child to make her laugh after my brother and sister died in infancy. It was my job, I guess, a job much like Colbert and Cooper described.



When I drove toward home, I missed my mother as I have missed her for 36 years since I moved to Wooster. And no matter how lucky I am to have had her for as long as I have, someday soon, I imagine, she will be gone completely, and I will be motherless.



I will miss my mom’s wit and her charm, her laughter and her love, much like I did last Saturday when she was mentally absent.



And again, you guessed it, I cried.