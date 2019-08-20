I have not mowed my lawn for maybe two weeks.



The wet soil and high temperatures have not increased the speed of my shady lawn growth.



Before we start in the fall season, I believe that you could potentially over-seed your lawn especially where you might have weak spots.



The rains that arrive in the fall will bring the seed along.



As you over-seed you need to put some straw over the seeds to protect the planting of the seeds normally.



Frankly, this question is more intense than you might guess on the surface.



The reason is that I believe that it is important that all of us get away from all the different chemicals in our yards, gardens and environments.



This week I looked at a lawn with some thatch, which tells me that this lawn does not have as much life in it as one may hope.



Soil tests are an important part of most gardening ideas.



If you have a good idea of the nutrients in your soil, you can select grass seeds that will do well in the soil in your yard.



If you are going to over-seed with a grass blend can you identify the grasses that you have in your yard now and how well are they doing?



Are there native grasses already in my lawn to reduce my expense?



Are there native grasses available that could do well in Ohio that can survive with the amount of work you really want to do?



Most normally you are going to have Kentucky Bluegrass, Perennial Ryegrass, Tall Fescue or Fine Fescue, of which there are fescues like Sheep Fescue and Fine Fescue.



Two of the other grasses are natives to Europe and two are found in the Northeastern United States.



If you can get a picture to me, I can try to tell you what grasses you have been growing in your lawn.



Other native grasses that are available on the market and should be considered are Little Bluestem, Blue Grama and Side-Oats Grama.



Native grasses have been found to grow roots much deeper than traditional lawn grasses, which mean that water will also go deeper into the soil and become more drought tolerant.



If your lawn care person knows to over-seed bear spots and spreads additional seed over your lawn regularly the new will make your turf dense and that you are looking at a good professional.



A dense healthy lawn that is over-seeded regularly also drives out the weeds.



The best way to over-seed the natives into your traditional lawn would be to mow your traditional lawn as low as 2 inches then slit seed your natives into the lawn verses traditional aerating and top-dressing.



Weeds fill in where you don’t have grass.



If you are working toward trading the traditional widely accepted grasses with natives that have their places, then you are looking at an organic lawn care company.



What is very exciting about mixing warm and cool season gasses is that you can see yellows, golds, reds and blues mixed in with your healthy lawns when fall comes, and you can still have green lawns when you reach the ’80s in the summer.



Over the years, I have had many people ask me why their lawn has this disease or that disease in their lawn?



They also ask why my lawn goes brown?



The basic reason is proper soil and proper grass seed in the place it should be.



Mow and blows and traditional lawn care firms will tell you that a good application of a complete 12 x 12 x 12 fertilizer will answer all your problems with your soil needs.



One of the key differences between your traditional, mow and blow and an organic lawn care company is this fertilizer question.



In a traditional and a mow and blow you are not going to care as much about the health of the soil as the organic lawn care firm.



One of the indications that you may have a problem with your lawn is that old grass clippings or thatch remains on your lawn and each additional cutting only adds to the depth of the thatch.



In nature, you would never see thatch because there would be something that would eat or break down the blades of the grass.



Nature in the form of microbes, team up with the other microscopic life and breakdown the blades of grass naturally.



Thatch is an abnormal response to decaying grass blades.



Therefore, a good traditional lawn care company or mow and blow should offer some form of dethatching or aerating service.



Organic lawn care companies may not offer an aeration service because the blades of grass are taken care of naturally.



Soil compaction is a serious problem in lawns that have not seen dethatching, aerating or organic lawn care.



Plant disease and drought can become an issue in poorly maintained lawns.



There is a serious difference between a traditional lawn care company and an organic lawn care company and their approaches to solving normal lawn care challenges.



I hope that you have a good stroll through your garden this week and any problems you have let me know how I can help at ewlarson546@yahoo.com. I just got done mowing. You can find links on our website www.ohiohealthyfood.org. Thank you for your participation.



— Eric Larson, a Jeromesville-based landscape designer, writes the weekly A Stroll Through The Garden column.