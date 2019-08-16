As you are reading this, I am just getting back from my annual spiritual retreat. As I have done for many years, I spent it with a week fishing in Canada with a priest friend and a couple others. You might think, "Fishing? That’s not a spiritual retreat." Let me explain.



Retreats aren’t just for clergy and they aren’t the same as a vacation. With a vacation, you might travel somewhere and relax on a beach or see some sights, or you might stay home and work on projects around the house. God isn’t necessarily the focus of a vacation.



On a retreat, you take a break from everything to devote time with God. Christ frequently withdrew to a quiet place to pray. Many spiritual retreat leaders encourage us to do the same by stepping back from our daily lives at least once a year to go deeper in solitude so we can hear the Lord speak to us. Retreats are a way to get our "spiritual batteries" recharged.



The framework for many modern spiritual retreats are based in the Spiritual Exercises developed in the 16th century by St. Ignatius of Loyola, founder of the Jesuit order. A retreat with the Exercises involves silence, prayer and Scripture reading on themes related to God’s love, discipleship, or Christ’s passion and resurrection. Oftentimes, retreatants will go to special retreat facilities (retreat houses) setup to create an environment of reflection, peace, and quiet.



The quiet that helps us hear God’s voice is hard to find in our technological world. For this reason, it is best to turn off all distractions, such as television, computers, cell phones and tablets. In leaving our daily lives to meet God, we imitate Jesus who went to the hills to pray (Matthew 14:23). He invites us to do the same in Mark 6:31, while calling us to pray in solitude in Matthew 6:6.



Retreats make it possible to go deeper than daily prayer and refresh our understanding of God’s action in our lives. We can reflect on not just what’s going on today, what is God asking me today, but to reflect in prayer on the meaning under the light of faith, on the direction and bigger themes of life.



This is what makes saints: that you seek the Lord God and begin to understand yourself better from His perspective.



On my fishing spiritual retreat, all of that is accomplished. Sitting on the quiet water in a remote area of Canada, where cellphone service is non-existent, looking out at near-pristine forests, watching moose and beavers play in the water, you can’t help but to reflect on God’s presence. Since we are fishing, my friend and I usually don’t talk much anyway, so it creates an environment of peace and quiet.



In the evenings, after a day of fishing (and me, typically catching very little by the way), I will spend time with spiritual reading. Remember, no cell service means no distractions to check email or play a game. Ah, what luxury!



The quiet of fishing is what I always seek in prayer. Why wouldn’t we all seek that when Christ is fishing for us?



Going away for a week is hard for us today. Even having Sunday as a "day of rest" is difficult. But for those who can’t get away for a retreat, maybe you can dedicate a morning or a single day communing with God. Even just spending time in silence periodically during the day can help us to keep an awareness of God in the chaos of life. Another option, online retreats can be an inexpensive and convenient way to spend time in prayerful reflection. You can google those.



Whatever type of retreat one partakes in, hopefully through that prayerful reflection you’ll come to renew your commitment to follow God. Batteries charged. Caught by God.



— The Rev. Father Rod Kreidler is the pastor of St. Edward Catholic Church in Ashland.