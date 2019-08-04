After much discussion on where to install them, my husband drilled holes into our house and hung two hooks along the outer wall of our front porch. For at least 10 years now I’ve been hanging beautiful, luscious ferns on each of these hooks in the spring. There’s something about their dark green attitude that says "Hey, this place is cool" for visitors when they approach, or so I say.



Tending to ferns that face the south is not an easy task. During the rains of spring I carefully lift them down off their hooks and set them out to drink it all in. Then I rehang them and water pours out of their drainage holes onto my face (always in my eye) and my clothes (I’m always wearing white). I get angry for a few seconds but then I get over it because, really, it’s my own fault for standing underneath holes that are leaking water speckled with soil.



As you can imagine, this tending of the tendrils lasts only until the summer fun overtakes the chore side of things, and each and every year I end up with two dead ferns gracing the entrance of our home. Each year I am ashamed and apologetic to them as I sadly dump their crusty leftovers into the back woods, a frond funeral at its finest.



But this year I swore I would be a better mother to my plants. I would remember to take notice of them and even though deep down I was feeling too lazy to drag out the hose, I would squash those feelings and make sure to water my ferns.



I’d been doing pretty well, maybe a B- or C+ level of fern-keeping, when one day I noticed a bird flew out of one of the hanging baskets when I walked outside. A house finch. Not even like a super special wonderful beautiful bird.



"There goes my fern," I thought, after I watered the other one.



I slowly lowered the basked and just as I had suspected, eggs.



And the leaves started to look a little droopy.



And the next time I peeked, little baby birds looking all like aliens from another world, grasping at food that doesn’t exist but they can’t stop and they don’t know why.



And the leaves started to look a little less green.



And the next time I looked, I saw a brown and white feathered pile of bird, all smashed together, obviously irritated their secret nesting place had been disturbed.



And the leaves started to look a little more brown.



And finally, today’s peek revealed an empty nest.



I’m not sure if even the greenest thumb can bring this plant back to life, but if you are a visitor coming to my house and see my porch is graced by one live and one dead fern, know this: Hey, this place is cool. And it’s totally fine to bring your kids for a bit.