ASHLAND CHAUTAUQUA — The 20th annual Ashland Chautauqua continues tonight with Vernice Jackson as Josephine Baker, international performer and civil rights activist; Annette Baldwin as Coco Chanel, iconic fashion designer and business woman on Friday; and Doug Watson as Will Rogers, American writer, actor and comedian, on Saturday. All of the performances are at 8 p.m. at the Myers Memorial Band Shell. For a full list of workshops and nightly performances, check out our Out & About section and visit ashlandchautauqua.org.



BIG GREEN GARAGE SALE — The Big Green Garage Sale will be held at the Ashland County Fairgrounds on Friday from 5-8 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday from 1-4 p.m. The proceeds benefit the Ashland County 4-H Committee for 4-H programs, trainings, trips and scholarships.



BAND SHELL — The Shootouts will perform at Myers Memorial Band Shell in a free concert on Sunday at 8 p.m. Based out of Akron, the Shootouts were formed when founding members Humbert and Poston bonded over a mutual love of heartfelt, authentic country music. The Shootouts provide an effortless blend of high energy honky-tonk and traditional country music mixed with touches of Americana and Western swing. Influences include Roy Orbison, Bob Willis, Marty Stuart and Dwight Yoakam, offering a throwback to the sounds that flowed out of Nashville, Texas and California in country music's golden years.



DUELING PIANO DINNER SHOW - Visit Landoll’s Mohican Castle on Friday evening for a dueling piano and dinner show, where you will see two piano players perform a high energy, interactive show with varied styles of music and comedy. Dinner starts with a mixed greens salad with Italian dressing, then a surf and turf entree consisting of braised Angus beef short ribs, grilled Cajun shrimp, mashed potatoes and green beans, followed by dessert. The doors open at 6:25 p.m. and dinner is served at 6:45 p.m. The music is from 7:30-10:30 p.m. Tickets are $39.99, plus tax and tip, per person. Call (800) 291-5001 or visit landollsmohicancastle.com for more information. This show is rated R, and some may find the language to be offensive. Casual attire is recommend.



FEED THE KITTY — The Cat House Feline Sanctuary will hold a fundraiser at Mitchell's Orchard & Farm Market on Saturday from 7-10 p.m. Tom's Kitchen Table will perform, and Mitchell's will have its pizza oven going. Plus, the event will feature raffle items, a silent auction, food and beverages. The cost is $10 for the event, and all proceeds go to the cat sanctuary. Visitors will receive a raffle ticket and drink ticket at the door.