‘Jesus in the Park’ service is June 29



WOOSTER — "Jesus in the Park" church services will be Saturday, June 29 at Schellin Park, 442 S. Bever St., Wooster, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Designed with family in mind, activities will include praise, prayer, songs, gifts and the Word of God. A puppet show will be presented, and a picnic lunch will follow morning worship.



Sponsored by the Seventh-day Adventist Church, the event is free to the public.



Abraham Lincoln to help with worship service



DALTON — On Sunday, July 7, Gerald Payne will portray President Abraham Lincoln at the Dalton Presbyterian Church. The service will begin at 10:30 a.m. President Lincoln will present the morning message in helping observe the 4th of July weekend. The church is on West Main Street.



Barbecue, auction at Lion’s Community Park



NEW PITTSBURG — LORAC (Leaders of Rural Area Congregations) will hold its annual barbecue and auction Saturday, July 20 from 4-7 p.m. in New Pittsburg Lion’s Community Park. There will be a full menu, featuring barbecue pork and barbecue beef and "all the fixin’s." Meal is by donation only.



The auction begins at 5 p.m. and includes four Cleveland Indians tickets (vs Texas Rangers on Aug. 7) with parking pass and $4 meal voucher each, plus many more items.



Live music will be by Led by Faith and fun for kids includes face painting and cornhole.



Visit the Holy Land



WOOSTER — Visit the Holy Land Oct. 21-Nov. 2 with Pastor Bob Fetterhoff of Grace Church in Wooster. Walk the Footsteps of the New Testament and see Jerusalem, Athens, Corinth and Rome. Cost is $7,999 from Cleveland and includes airfare, first class hotels, buffet breakfasts and dinners, taxes, and fees to all sites.



For more information, call 330-465-7670 or email: rdfetterfhoff@woostergrace.org.



Probate Court seeking ministers



WOOSTER — The Wayne County Probate Court is seeking licensed ministers who wish to assist the court in performing marriage ceremonies. Interested individuals should contact the court at 330-287-5575.



Diapers can be purchased at church



SMITHVILLE — Paradise Church of the Brethren recognizes the struggles of many young families with babies and noted that diapers are very expensive if you can’t buy a few diapers at time. The church is purchasing diapers at bulk prices and will resell them in smaller quantities at-cost to young families. Diapers may be purchased at the church Mondays from 5-7 p.m.



Paradise Church of the Brethren is at 3000 N. Apple Creek Road (about 2 miles north of U.S. Route 30).



Free Bibles available



WOOSTER — Need a Bible? We can deliver/mail you one without cost or obligation. KJV Bible, New Testament, Large Print, Children’s Story Bible are available. Contact ?330-262-2287, 330-212-1704, 330-317-5347? or ?needfreebibles@gmail.com?.