The Loudonville Mohican Quilt Guild will be offering a quilt at raffle during the July 6 Car Show. Price of tickets is $1 for per each, six for $5 or 15 for $!0.



The history behind the quilt began with a quilt challenge by the guild prior to the passing of one of the founding members, Mozelle Fulmer. Upon Mrs. Fulmer’s passing in 2005 her family gave the individual quilt blocks to the guild to do with as they wished. In 2017 the blocks again resurfaced and the guild decided they would put it together with Ruth Steffen volunteering to undertake the task.



As you can imagine, blocks being made by 19 different individuals meant no two were the same size, so many adjustments had to be made in addition to Ruth having to come up with a missing block to complete the quilt. The quilt was machine quilted by Diane Hicks of The Seamery of Surgarcreek.



Some of the block makers have passed while others are still active members of the guild, a list of those individuals that made each block will be given to the lucky person who wins the quilt.



The quilt is on display at the Alabaster Mouse located in downtown Loudonville for people to stop in and check it out. People may also purchase raffle tickets from this location prior to the car show. Money made from the raffle will cover the guild’s expenses and the remainder will be used to purchase new quilt books for Loudonville Public Library.



The Mohican Quilt Guild, in existence since 1983, meets the second Monday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Loudonville Public Library. Dues are $10 per year and everyone is welcome.