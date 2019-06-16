My internet connection seems to be stuck at the moment. It is the second time this has happened in the last few weeks. If I’m patient it will heal itself. The last time I unplugged and unhooked several things and re-plugged and re-hooked the same things to no avail so will not bother to go through those exercises again.



The problem could be weather related since we are in a huge storm system that is to last four days. It has also played havoc with our TV. Even though we still had a picture on a few channels there was also a message at the bottom telling us our satellite was not getting the signals.



The Man of the House went out in the backyard and noticed a tree limb was draped over the dish on our roof. His solution was to cut down the offending tree since its trunk was only 3 or 4 inches in diameter. That did not solve the problem.



We finally took the bull by the proverbial horns and called the phone number listed on the screen. After talking to a robot for a few minutes it allowed us to speak to Heather, a very nice human, located in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She scheduled us for another human to come out to our house to diagnose the problem but not until the next afternoon.



The young man showed up in a pouring rain storm, later accompanied by thunder while he was standing on our roof. I was ready to call the paramedics in case he got struck by lightening but he came down unscathed other than soaked to the skin.



While he was here we were getting maybe four channels and some of them were pixelated at times.



His diagnosis, although questionable, was our tallest tree is the problem. He thought the top of it needed to be cut off because it is interfering with the signal. (Good luck with getting someone to come out and climb up there to saw off a few feet.) He did say that because of all the rain it was really difficult to tell with his diagnostic equipment.



I want a second opinion before we do anything drastic.



The Man of the House wants to try something different when our 2-year contract is up but I am a little leery of the change. If we were not down here in a valley surrounded by very tall trees and a mountain we could just get an old-fashioned antenna and be all set.



It’s possible we were better off in the original days of television when you got only three channels, or four, if you were in the right spot. We got our exercise by walking up to the set and actually changing the channel manually.



Back then the picture was in black and white with a lot of snow. Sometimes the picture started rolling and you had to get up again and adjust something on the set to get it to stop.



The stations were on only from sometime in the morning and went off at midnight when you got a test pattern and the national anthem. News was a half-hour nightly where no one editorialized, just gave you the facts.



There were half-hour musical programs like Dinah Shore who was sponsored by Chevrolet, and hour-long variety programs that were funny and didn’t offend anyone. Now we have too much "news" and not enough real entertainment.