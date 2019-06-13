WOOSTER — Jim and Jennifer Halvorsen of Wooster announce the engagement of their son, Joshua Michael of Wooster, to Rosanna (Rosey) J. Hershberger of Wooster. She is the daughter of Jacob and Maryann Hershberger of Shreve.



Joshua is a graduate of Triway High School and The University of Akron. He is a mechanical engineer at Buckeye Container.



Rosey is a graduate of Triway High School and Wooster Beauty College. She is a hairstylist at Sheer Professionals.



The couple will wed Jan. 25, 2020 in Berlin.