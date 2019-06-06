1. WINE FESTIVAL — Admission to the International Wine at the Mill Festival, on Saturday from noon to 11 p.m., is $10 per person. The festival is at Wolf Creek Grist Mill on State Route 3 South in Loudonville. Enjoy nearly 100 varieties of international and Ohio wines, domestic beers and food from multiple food vendors on site at the Mill. All wines are available for purchase separately by sample tasting or by the glass and bottle. Patrons can enjoy live music throughout the day. For more information, visit WolfCreekMill.org.



2. RELAY FOR LIFE — In this free event of the American Cancer Society on Saturday from 4-10 p.m. at the Ashland County Fairgrounds, the public can honor those who have fought cancer. The day will include a K-9 demonstration, Touch-A-Truck, bouncy houses, kids games, prizes, food vendors and more. Plus, the silent auction is back, with all proceeds benefiting the American Cancer Society. Also, a Relay Hair Cut-A-Thon, benefitting Wigs for Kids, will be held from 5-7 p.m., sponsored by Hillsdale Cancer Crusaders Relay for Life team. Wigs for Kids is an Ohio-based non-profit hair donation organization for children. Hair must be a minimum of 12 inches, clean and dry and cannot be permed, color-treated or highlighted. Gray hair is accepted.



3. SUMMER BEACH FESTIVAL — From 10 a.m.-4 p.m. families can spend Saturday at the beach with boat rides, fishing, kayaking, log rolling and live animals during the Safe Boating & Summer Beach Festival at Pleasant Hill Lake Park. The price is $10 for car entry. The first 100 kids that complete four programs will receive a free child lifejacket. Pre-registration starts at 10 a.m. in the information tent. iHeart radio local DJ C-Rob and Matt Appleby will provide some tunes from noon to 4 p.m. iHeart radio local DJ C-Rob and Matt Appleby will play some tunes from noon to 4 p.m. Visit pleasanthillparkohio.org for more details and the boating course sign-up.



4. HAPPY HOUR YOGA — Love Yoga? Love beer? Can't see a reason to keep those worlds separate? Happy Hour Yoga and Uniontown Brewing Co. are combining these two loves for one happy hour workshop on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Join Rebecca for a vinyasa flow surrounded by the scent of hops. Get your yoga on and then enjoy a flight of some of Ohio's finest craft brews at Uniontown Brewing Co. Pre-registration is recommended, as space is limited. Visit studioriseyoga.com/workshops under "Ales & Asanas" to register.



5. BOOKS IN THE PARK — Join Ashland County Park District and Ashland Public Library for live fishing, exploring the pond for critters, crafts and nature-related stories from the library on Friday at 1 p.m. at the Ashland County Wildlife Conservation Farm. Every Friday through July 26, the library will bring its Bookmobile to different Ashland County parks.