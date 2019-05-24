Narcissism – defined "selfishness, involving a sense of entitlement, a lack of empathy and a need for admiration, as characterizing a personality type." You might not be familiar with the word; you most certainly can identify the trait in yourself and others.



We are living in an age overflowing with self-infatuation, and it is only getting worse. This begs the question, can it be overcome? The only way to win the battle against a "me" centered view is to be completely overcome by something or someone much greater than ourselves.



"For by him were all things created, that are in heaven, and that are in earth, visible and invisible, whether they be thrones, or dominions, or principalities, or powers: all things were created by him, and for him:" Colossians 1:16 KJV



If I just read you that sentence you would be inclined to think that sounds like a very narcissistic person. The person this verse is describing is Jesus; a Jesus that C.S. Lewis compares in his famous quote as lunatic, liar, or Lord. In my own words, Jesus is either the greatest narcissist to walk the face of the earth or he is God. My challenge to you is that how you answer that question will have the greatest impact on your life and your eternal destiny.



One day my twin boys and I were watching a show together when they were just toddlers. One of the boys asked me for a drink of water and I gladly obliged. After I gave him the cup and he began to drink, I became thirsty as well. Naturally, I asked him if I could have a sip; as you would expect he pulled the cup away as a two year old and said; No!



What he failed to realize is that I was the source of his water. His worldview was wrapped up in his thirst and that one glass he needed to quench it. He couldn’t see beyond those few ounces of water. You and I as self-centered human beings behave the same way. We see our possessions, friends, family, spouses, children, influence, happiness, even our own life, as something "by us and for us." We can only see the few years we have in this world and never open our thinking to the eternal consequences of the life to come.



What if Jesus is who He says He is? What if He is the source of all the good things in life that we cherish? What if as we take our last breath in this life, the eternal outcome completely hinges on him? What if rather than hoarding our time, talents, treasures, for ourselves we trusted them to Him?



Begin by giving your life to Jesus. He said "I am come that they may have life, and that they might have it more abundantly" John 10:10 KJV. If he really did create you, wouldn’t he know what’s best for you? Who knows the work of art better than the artist?



Maybe you are a believer in Christ; may I encourage you not to live for yourself. Jump headfirst into being a walking, breathing, Christ-centered change agent in your home, your workplace, your community and even your church, all for the glory of God.



It’s time to trade in a life full of "me" and give it to someone much greater than you. Stop worrying about the glass of water, and put your trust in the source. Jesus said, "But whosoever drinketh of this water that I give him shall never thirst; but the water that I shall give him shall be in him a well of water springing up into everlasting life." John 4:14 KJV



— Josh Cehulik is the music pastor at Calvary Baptist Church in Ashland.