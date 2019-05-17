Market Day Saturday at Tractor Supply



WOOSTER — The Wooster Tractor Supply store, 4166 Burbank Road, is bringing talented individuals and businesses together for a community-wide, family-friendly event. On Saturday, May 18, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., the store will host its annual Market Day event, featuring local vendors and their homemade and homegrown goods.



Join The Pine’s Ladies Golf League



ORRVILLE — The Pine’s Ladies Golf League welcomes new golfers to join play on Tuesdays. Dues are $27 for the summer league and are payable the first day of attendance. Officers are President Pat Reiger assisted by Nancy Schmid, Vice President Sue Jenkins, Treasurer Carolyn Carmichael and Secretary Barb Miller. For more information, email tmiller1974@neo.rr.com or call The Pine’s pro shop at 330-684-1010.



Rummage sale at Shreve UMC



SHREVE — Shreve United Methodist Church, corner of Main and Church streets, will hold a rummage sale May 31-June 1 in the Activity Center. House on Friday are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Proceeds will benefit mission projects.



Master Gardeners answer questions



WOOSTER — During the summer months, Secrest Arboretum Master Gardeners are available to answer home horticulture questions, identify plant samples and help with disease and insect diagnosis. Master Gardeners will be available to help you in person on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the Secrest Welcome Center, 2122 Williams Road, Wooster. You can also phone at 330-263-3761 or email: waynemastergardeners@gmail.com.



Samples can be dropped off at the Welcome Center at other times during the week, and a Master Gardener will respond to you on Wednesday.