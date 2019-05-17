St. Michael’s free community meal available



St. Michael’s Lutheran Church in Mifflin at 26 E. Maine St. will host its free community meal and praise service Saturday, May 18 the meal will start at 5 p.m. This month the church will have music from Annette Statzer at 6 p.m. performing southern gospel music.



Baptist College visiting Emmanuel Baptist



The Voices of Praise girls singing tour group from Commonwealth Baptist College in Lexington, Kentucky will perform Sunday, May 19 during the 11 a.m. service at Emmanuel Baptist Temple, 1311 McClain Road, Ashland (Bailey Lakes). Dr Steve Fisher from Commonwealth Baptist will be presenting information about the college for any young people interested in attending this college and about the young ladies singing.



Missionary to speak at Trinity Community Church



Loudonville native Andrea Heffelfinger will be this Sunday's guest speaker at Trinity Community Church in Loudonville. She will share with the congregation her call into the mission field and her experiences serving in El Salvador, along with the plans for her upcoming three-month trip back to El Salvador. A love offering will be collected in support of this mission. Service time is 10 a.m. with Sunday school for all ages at 9 a.m.



Ignite Ministries to have rummage sale



Ignite Ministries will host a rummage sale this Saturday, May 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Some of the items include an electric organ, keyboard, an overhead projector, pictures, housewares, kitchenware, baby items, toys and more. There will not be any adult or children's clothes at the rummage sale.



Additionally, Ignite will celebrate its one year anniversary on Sunday, May 19 at 6 p.m. with a special evening planned. Ignite Ministries is located at 687 U.S. 42.



Memorial Day ice cream social set



The United Methodist Church of Savannah, 10 W. Main St. (Ohio 545), will be having a Memorial Day ice cream social May 27, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the church by donation only. It will include a full menu and proceeds support local missions.

