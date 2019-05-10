The Mountain Anthems Chorus in Orrville



ORRVILLE — The Mountain Anthems Chorus from Salisbury, Pennsylvania, will present a program of Gospel songs and hymns in four-part a cappella at 7 p.m. Sunday, May 12 at East Union Mennonite Church, 10678 Old Lincoln Way. Visitors are welcome. For more information, call 330-495-6919.



Session to be on healing after divorce



WOOSTER — St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church, 527 Beall Ave., will host a session on "Divorce, Healing and Starting Anew" on Monday, May 13 in the Parish Hall.



An invitation is issued for anyone who is looking for answers and healing after divorce. Individuals seeking an annulment from a previous marriage in order to have a current marriage recognized by the church, or to be free to marry in the church, will have their questions answered.



Climate justice to be topic



WOOSTER — Climate justice is a hot topic these days, but what does it mean for people of faith? United Methodist Deacon Jessica Stonecypher will share her perspective on environmental work from a Christian perspective as outlined in her book, "Embracing Wholeness: An Earth Perspective for Covenantal Living," which was featured as the 2018 Mission U Spirituality Study. She will speak Saturday, May 18 at 10:30 a.m. at Oak Chapel UMC, 4203 W. Old Lincoln Way.



All are welcome to come ready to engage in spiritually reflective activities that will guide us in a deeper relationship with the creation and equip us to be more intentional in our earth-keeping work.



Sister duo to lead worship May 19



MILLERSBURG — Gateway Fellowship will be host to the sister duo of Camille and Haley Harris of Tulsa, Oklahoma on Sunday, May 19 at 10 a.m. These talented young singers will be leading worship with many of their original songs. The sisters’ upbeat style lends to a fresh and inspirational worship experience. Besides contemporary Christian, the sisters also perform country-pop as well as classical favorites. They have narrated a film to bring awareness to sex trafficking in America which featured their original song "Slavery" on YouTube. They write songs for causes, people and organizations they believe in and aim to use their lives and music to make a positive and godly impact on the world.



Gateway Fellowship is on state Route 241, one mile north of the square in Millersburg. Call the church office Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., 330674-2748, for additional information.



Visit the Holy Land



WOOSTER — Visit the Holy Land Oct. 21-Nov. 2 with Pastor Bob Fetterhoff of Grace Church in Wooster. Walk the Footsteps of the New Testament and see Jerusalem, Athens, Corinth and Rome. Cost is $7,999 from Cleveland and includes airfare, first class hotels, buffet breakfasts and dinners, taxes, and fees to all sites.



For more information, call 330-465-7670 or email: rdfetterfhoff@woostergrace.org.



Probate Court seeking ministers



WOOSTER — The Wayne County Probate Court is seeking licensed ministers who wish to assist the court in performing marriage ceremonies. Interested individuals should contact the court at 330-287-5575.



Diapers can be purchased at church



SMITHVILLE — Paradise Church of the Brethren recognizes the struggles of many young families with babies and noted that diapers are very expensive if you can’t buy a few diapers at time. The church is purchasing diapers at bulk prices and will resell them in smaller quantities at-cost to young families. Diapers may be purchased at the church Mondays from 5-7 p.m.



Paradise Church of the Brethren is at 3000 N. Apple Creek Road (about 2 miles north of U.S. Route 30).



Free Bibles available



WOOSTER — Need a Bible? We can deliver/mail you one without cost or obligation. KJV Bible, New Testament, Large Print, Children’s Story Bible are available. Contact ?330-262-2287, 330-212-1704, 330-317-5347? or ?needfreebibles@gmail.com?.