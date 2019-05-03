Gabrielle M. Dyer and Kirk Neely, both of Gahanna announce their engagement.



The bride-to-be’s parents are Dennis and Georgeta Dyer of Ashland. The groom-to-be’s parents are Maria and Jerry Neely of Vero Beach, Florida.



Gabrielle works at the Chalmers P. Wylie VA Outpatient Clinic in Columbus as a licensed independent clinical social worker in primary care. Kirk is a professional engineer with a bachelors of Civil Engineering and a Bachelors of Environmental Engineering, employed by the City of Gahanna.



An Oct. 20, 2019 wedding in Gahanna is being planned.





