Glenda Gilbert of Ashland is celebrating her 80th birthday. She was born May 4, 1939.



She was married to the late Denny Gilbert. She has four children — Ron (Kim) Holland of Ashland, Rhonda McGee of Anchorage, Alaska, Robin Holland of Ashland and Brenda Parsons of Mansfield. She also has seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.



To celebrate, the family will be hosting a dinner May 4, 2019 at Myers Union Hall, 930 Grove Ave., Ashland.