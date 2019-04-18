Thursday



April 18



Trivia Night at Buffalo Wild Wings — Grab some wings at Buffalo Wild Wings and try to win some points for your team at a night of general trivia with Ashland Young Professionals at 5:30 p.m. You do not need to take a team to participate, as tables will be randomly assigned upon arrival. Plus, you’ll have a chance to hear from Buffalo Wild Wings owner, Ken Brown. Dinner and drinks can be ordered off the menu and each young professional will receive $5 off their meal.



Friday



April 19



Jeff Bell — Main Street Books will host Jeff Bell back to the Book Loft Gallery for the opening of his solo show at 5 p.m. Bell is a Mansfield-based artist, musician and instrument repairman. Much of his artwork reflects his lifelong passion for music. His instrument repair business is called Bell Stringed Instrument Co. and can take on most repair jobs for stringed instruments.



Four Klunkers & a Chevy — Mansfield Playhouse presents "Four Klunkers & a Chevy," a 2nd Stage improvisational comedy show Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets at mansfieldplayhouse.com or by calling the box office at 419-522-2883 Wednesday through Friday from 1-6 p.m.



Saturday



April 20



48th annual Pancake Day at Ashland Central Fire Station — Enjoy pancakes, sausage, milk, coffee or juice at the Ashland Central Fire Station, 274 Cleveland Ave. from 6 a.m. to noon. Donations are accepted and proceeds benefit multiple Ashland County charities.



Ashland Easter Egg Hunt — The Ashland Elks Lodge 1360 will host its annual Easter egg hunt at Brookside Park at 10 a.m.



Jeromesville Easter Egg Hunt — The Jeromesville American Legion annual Easter Egg hunt is Saturday, April 20. Sign-up starts at 10 a.m. and the hunt begins at 10:30 a.m. Prizes, snacks and the Easter Bunny will be there. Special thanks to Bendon Publishing and Ball Bounce Sports for their support.



Easter Egg Hunt at Polk Volunteer Fire Department — The Polk Volunteer Fire Department will host its annual Easter egg hunt at the Polk Fire station at 10 a.m. The age groups will be 0-3 years old, 4-6 years old and 7-10 years old. A fundraising bake sale also will be held during the egg hunt to benefit the Polk Fire Department.



Loudonville Easter Egg Hunt — The Loudonville Lions Club’s annual Easter egg hunt will take place at 10 a.m. in Central Park in Loudonville. The park area will be divided into sections for five age groups: 2 years old and younger, 3-4 years old, 5-6 years old, 7-8 years old and 9-10 years old. Up to 3,000 plastic candy filled eggs will be scattered around the grounds by Lions and Leos members. Twelve prize eggs for each age group will be marked. Lions will be available at each group’s section to award the prizes. Loudonville police will be on hand to help children cross the village intersections safely.



Easter Egg Hunt at Pet Valu — The Pet Valu on East Main Street in Ashland will have an Easter egg hunt, coloring contest and a photo booth, starting at noon. For more information, call 419-496-0182.



Easter Egg Hunt at Pleasant Hill Lake Park — An Easter egg hunt will be held at Pleasant Hill Lake Park in the Shelter House 2 area at 1 p.m. The hunt is geared toward ages 12 and younger, and children will be broken into three groups. Over 4,000 candy-filled eggs will be hidden in fields and wooded areas. There will also be door prizes.



Compassion Church Easter egg hunt — Compassion Church is hosting an Easter egg hunt for ages 10 and younger at 2 p.m. Prizes and drawings will be given out. New this year is a special needs category, with no age restriction. Compassion Church is at 522 Ashland Ave.



Easter Egg Hunt at Donges Field — Youth Day Promotion: an Easter egg hunt will take place after the Ashland University baseball game on Donges Field. Free and open to the public and all ages welcome to attend. Those attending will have the opportunity to get autographs from players and run the bases. The game is scheduled for noon. If you have any questions, contact Zack Hurst at zhurst@ashland.edu.



Sunday



April 21



Easter Brunch at Myers Convocation Center — Easter brunch will be held at the Convocation Center at Ashland University from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Enjoy an all-you-care-to-eat meal with new menu items and a fun family photo booth. Adults are $21.95, children younger than 12 are $8.95 and seniors (65 and older) are $15.95. Call 419-289-5186 or email aucatering@ashland.edu for more information.



Tuesday



April 23



Pamper your Pet — The Career Center will host Pamper Your Pet today through April 26, from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. By donation. All proceeds go to the Animal and Vet Science HOSA club fund to benefit the students by funding educational field trips to the Cleveland Zoo, the Newport Aquarium and Dairy Cattle Artificial Insemination School. A suggested donation is $25-$45, depending on size of dog, but the Career Center will accept any amount you feel comfortable with. The packages offered include the Basic, which includes bath, nail trim, teeth brushing, ear cleaning anal gland expression and bandana or bow; the Beautify for $5, which includes the sanitary clip, teeth brushing, feet trim and face shape/trim; plus, toenail painting for $3 and teeth brushing for $2.



Student Ensembles Recital — Various ensembles, including brass, saxophone, string and a jazz combo, will perform selections at this free, public concert at Elizabeth Pastor Recital Hall at 8 p.m.



LOOKING AHEAD



The 18th annual Mohican Wildlife Weekend, April 26-28, is a celebration of wildlife habitat, heritage and natural history. Choose from nine program sites in Ashland and Richland counties that will offer workshops and demonstrations to engage beginners and experienced naturalists alike. Take hikes with experts into places and views where few visitors get to go. Some programs may require registration, and other programs have limited space and are firs-come, first-served. This year’s theme is "Pick Your Path." Visit mohicanwildlifeweekend.com for more information or call 419-994-2519.



The United Way of Ashland County’s Ring in Spring will have something for everyone at Ashland County Fairgrounds May 4 starting at 7:30 a.m., including a pancake breakfast presented by the Kiwanis Club, car show, upscale flea market, crafts and vendor sale, silent auction, live auction and 12 raffle baskets, food trucks and live music. There also will be bounce houses for the children, and the Health Department will be there with lots of fun activities focusing on making healthy choices.



