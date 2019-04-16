RITTMAN — Fred and Nancy (Hoover) Shiffer, 10236 Benner Road, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary April 12. They were married April 12, 1969 at Rittman Grace Brethren Church by Pastor Charles Turner.



They are the parents of three daughters — Julie and Mark Dull, Laura and David Brown and Debra Shaffer. They have five grandchildren.



The couple are both 1967 graduates of Rittman High School. Mr. Shiffer retired from Bosch Rexroth after 33 years. Nancy retired from Rittman Schools food service after 31 years.



They are advisers for the Milton Country Clovers 4-H club. He is a longtime member of the Wayne County Fair Swine Committee and the 4-H Advisory Committee. They are members of the Rittman Grace Brethren Church where Nancy serves as Sunday school coordinator. They enjoy spending time with their family, their grandchildren’s sporting events, raising animals on their small farm, county fairs; antique tractors and camping.



They celebrated at a reception hosted by their daughters.