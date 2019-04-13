The Senior Citizen Center of Ashland is planning a day outing to Middlefield on Wednesday, May 29. The cost of the trip is $100 per person which includes round-trip motor coach, all admissions, Amish feast and all gratuities. Trip fee is due when making your reservation. Reservations begin now and must be made no later than Wednesday, May 8.



The itinerary for the trip to Middlefield, the bus will leave the center, 615 W. Tenth St., at 7:45 a.m. and arrives at 10 a.m. at Ridgeview Farm, where owner Sharon Grover has put together a nice day with some new businesses to visit.



The first stop of the day will be the new Corner Field Model Railroad Museum & Hobby Shop, with the largest family owned 3-rail layout in Ohio. It has over a thousand buildings, over 2,800 feet of track, hundreds of freight cars and more. They specialize in used trains--Lionel, MTH, Williams, American Flyer, K-Line, Weaver; and also buy and sell trains. You model railroaders are sure to enjoy this stop!



It will be slightly past noon, and we are off to an Amish home, to enjoy an Amish Wedding Feast, including baked chicken, real mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetable, seven-layer salad, date-nut pudding, fresh bread and of course pie.



After lunch and waddling to the coach, our next stop will be at the Heritage Market Place, a year-round indoor marketplace featuring organic foods, fruits, vegetables, local specialties and crafts; and home to Country Art’s & Jewelry, the place to find Native American Artifacts, South Dakota Gold & Sterling Silver, gifts, sage, incense, soaps and oils and a lot more, at very reasonable prices.



We will visit a fairly new Amish store, The Nauvoo Country Market, a place to purchase Amish made goods, as well as bulk food, hardware items, Amish bakery items and much more.



The last stop of the day will be at the oldest operating general store in Ohio, End of the Commons, where old-fashion candies, etc., can be purchased, as well as ice cream and many other items. This is a fun store, bringing back lots of memories.