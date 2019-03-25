April Fools Wrapped Book Challenge



Run through April 13



Adults can select a wrapped book Monday, April 1 through Saturday, April 13. Can you meet the challenge and read the book or books you selected? Those who do will be entered into a prize drawing for each item they read. The winner will be selected on April 30.



Storytime



Tuesdays, April 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30 at 11 a.m.



Storytimes are designed to engage 3-5 year olds with stories, songs, fingerplays and crafts.



Library will open at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 5. As a continuing effort to improve services at the library and offer continuing education to our staff, we will be taking part in a training session during the morning. We will open to the public at 1 p.m.



Nerf Night



Friday, April 5 at 6:30-8 p.m.



We will have a Nerf Hide and Go Seek in the library after closing time for third through sixth graders only. Players are responsible for their own Nerf guns and extra bullets. Sign up and permission slip required. Limit of 20.



Teen Craft



Monday, April 8 at 3:30 p.m.



Teens will create a photo board that will hold 10 pictures.



Pinterest Power



Tuesday, April 9 at 7 p.m. or Wednesday, April 10 at 10:30 a.m.



Each month adult will craft, cook or learn something new found on Pinterest. Class size for each session is limited to 12 and sign up is required. This month we participants will make a shell and pearl pendant. Sample will be on display in the library and posted on our Facebook page.



Lego Club



Thursday, April 11 from 3:30-4:30 p.m.



You bring your imagination and we’ll provide the Legos. Come join us at the library for a fun time of designing, creating and playing. No registration is required.



Tech4Two



Tuesday, April 16 at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. or 3 p.m.



Have you ever needed just a little help with technology? Sign up for an hour long one on one session on a subject of your choice. When signing up please be specific so that you can get the most out of your session and remember that not all subjects will be possible.



After School Crafts



Thursday, April 18 from 3:30-4:30 p.m.



We will be creating tie dye pillow cases. Grades 1-6. Registration required with a limit of 12.



Adult Book Discussion



Friday, April 19 at 11 a.m.



This month we have two books, "It’s All Relative" by A.J. Jacobs and "The Stranger in my Genes: A Memoir" by Bill Griffeth. These books can be picked up at the circulation desk. New members are always welcome, so come and enjoy coffee, snacks and lively conversation.



Decorate Your Own Planter Family Event



Monday, April 22 at 6 p.m.



Design and decorate your own ceramic planter and complete the project with a flower. Limit of 36 participants. Sign-up is required.



Wii Tournament



Thursday, April 25 at 6 p.m.



Do you think you are a Mario Kart pro? Test your skills at our Wii Tournament! Snacks will be provided. Open to grades 1-6. Registration is required with a limit of 16.



Friends Children’s Book Week Special



April 29 – May 4



To celebrate the 100th anniversary of Children’s Book Week, select a free book or two from the Friends free children’s book cart.