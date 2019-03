The Daily Record traveled to the Tijuana side of the Mexico / USA border with members of the Esperanza 2019 joint mission trip with the College of Wooster and Trinity United Church of Christ of Wooster. Pictured from left to right are: Joel Chupp, Jamie Chipka, Shadra Smith, the Rev. Kevan Franklin, Halen Gifford, Steve Schroer, Jennifer Sanchez, Marija Cyvas, Maresa Tate, Laura Montoya, Nate Addington, Mia Stevens, Alayt Issak, Erin Guzmán, John Muskopf and Phil Starr.