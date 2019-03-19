RITTMAN — David and Patricia Gish will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Friday, March 22. They will mark the occasion with a family dinner and a cruise in the fall.



David Gish and Patty Broadhurst were married March 22, 1969 at Milton Presbyterian Church, Rittman, by the Rev. James Watt. Attending the couple were Ladema Gibbs Keitch, Jayne Gillman Rupe, Lynn Krichbaum Evans, David Broadhurst, Richard Gish and Don McArthur.



Dave and Patty attended Bowling Green State University. After college graduation, he served in the U.S. Navy for four years. He retired after 36 years from Babcock and Wilcox Company. Patty retired from Akron Children’s Hospital.



The couple have two children, Kristen and Kevin Frederick and Mark and Misty Gish. They have three grandchildren.