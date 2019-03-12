Ashland County Homemakers Council met on Wednesday, March 6 for their regular meeting. President Judy McFarlin welcomed the group and opened the meeting. Sara Dinsmore led the group in the Pledge of Allegiance and the Homemaker's Creed. Janice Kirkpatrick entertained the group with her reading of "Priority Mail." Roll call was answered with something members have learned recently. Secretary Janet Hoffman read minutes of the February meeting. Motion was made by Donna Shaw and seconded by Ruth Weaver to accept minutes. Motion passed. Pat Shenberger gave the treasury report.



Cultural Arts — Sara Dinsmore showed a Christmas hanging of cross-stitch made by June Lemmel in the early 1970s. She also showed a picture she cross-stitched "Pleasant words are like a Honey Comb." She has done 29 cross-stitch pictures and has them hanging in her home. Next month, Ruth Weaver will have the project.



Global Literacy — Janet Piatt talked about Good Shepherd Villa's Grannies. Six children from second and third grade from Edison School, go there every Wednesday, after school for 1 1/2 hours for help with their school work during school year.



Environment — Ruth Weaver talked about "How to get rid of Aphids — Make Garlic Spray." 1 Tbsp. garlic oil, 3 drops of liquid dish soap, and 1 quart water. Mix in a blender and put in a spray bottle. Simple fixes to aid us — convenient cabinets — paint inside of cabinets white to make it easy to see inside; Use risers on sofas to help get up off easier, buy lamps with push button switches, replace small light switches on the wall with larger ones so lights can be turned on with a fist, replace round door knobs with lever style handles, open the space under bathroom sink for a wheelchair or seat, use chairs with long arms and clearance between the chair bottom and the floor for leverage. "A Chemical Free Bug Catcher" — Use a one gallon plastic jug, old milk jug — Use 1/2 cup sugar, 1/2 cup vinegar and 2 or 3 chopped up banana peelings. Put vinegar and peelings and some water in a blender so they will go thru the small hole of the jug. Add sugar and some water to make it half full. Cap it and let it set for a couple of days. It will start to ferment. Take jug outside and hang it on a tree or post away from the house. When the jug gets full of bugs, cap it and discard it in the trash and fix another jug or two.



Summer bus trip was discussed. The Spring Fling will be on April 3, the next meeting. Regular meeting at 10 a.m., followed by carry-in at noon and program at 1 p.m. Program will be Kim Major of the Ashland Police Department, speaking on "Women Trends in Safety." Bring a dish to share and your own table service. Club members are encouraged to attend. This is open to the public, too. Each club is to furnish a door prize. Sara Dinsmore will bring table decorations.



Janet Hoffman suggested saving all plastic bags for Boy Scouts in the Savannah area. Bring them to meetings and she will get them to Savannah Lions for the Scouts. This will run through June.



Spring district meeting will be on April 24 at Ashland County Service Center. Ashland County is hostess. Each club is to bring two dozen cookies. There will be soups and salad for lunch. Remember helmet liners, baby caps and books to exchange. Meeting was adjourned by Janet Piatt and seconded by Donna Shaw.



Janet Hoffman gave the leader lesson on "Stress Coping Methods and Suicide Coping."