Back in October 1983, former Daily Record Managing Editor Melody Snure compiled a Restaurant Guide for publication that listed some of the more than 150 restaurants operating within a 25-30-mile radius of Wooster. Some of those eateries continue to serve food. Others are long-gone.



Here's a sampling of the eateries in Wooster back then — Barbary Coast (Ramada Inn) corner of Liberty and Bever; The Big "O," 2557 Cleveland Road; Bishop’s Drive-in, 4544 Cleveland Road; Brooks Drive-in, Lincoln Way East; Burger King, 1907 Cleveland Road; China Royal, 205 W. Liberty St.; Chuck Wagon Restaurant, 6655 Lincoln Way East; G.D. Ritzy's, 2965 Cleveland Road; El Rancho Grande, 4586 E. Lincoln Way; El Toro, 322 Beall Ave.; Friendly’s, 1680 Beall Ave.; Green Leaf Restaurant, 2905 Cleveland Road; Hero House, 141 N. Bever St.; Heros & Chickens, 2558 Cleveland Road; Keen's Kitchen, 1535 Madison Ave.; L-K Restaurant, 969 Timken Road; Long John Silver's, 647 Portage Road; Matsos Family Restaurant, 154 W. Liberty St; TJ's Cedar Room, 359 W. Liberty St.; The Mill (Buehler's Milltown), corner Burbank and Milltown; Mister Donut, 225 W. Liberty St; New Country Kitchen, 7212 Ashland Road, U.S. 250 West; The Parlor, 203 W. Liberty St.; Perkins Restaurant, 2730 Cleveland Road; Pine Tree Barn, 4374 Shreve Road; Plank's Family Restaurant, 3331 E. Lincoln Way; Rambo Haus Coffee Shop, 131 N. Market St.; Westwood Restaurant, corner Batdorf and Columbus roads; Wooster Inn, East Wayne Avenue; Yaco's Fine Food, 801 Old Mansfield Road; and Your Pizza Shop, 305 Beall Ave.



Restaurants surrounding Wooster — Alpine-Alpa, Wilmot; Amish Corners Restaurant, Charm; The Antler, Killbuck; The Barn, Smithville; The Bird Nest, Millersburg; Boyd & Wurthmann, Berlin; Brett's, Orrville; Country Corners, Lakeville; Country Pride Restaurant, Seville; Dari-ette Drive In, Loudonville; The Donut and Coffee Shoppe, Millersburg; Des Dutch Essenhaus, Shreve; Der Dutchman, Walnut Creek; Dravenstott's Restaurant, Orrville; Frosty Delite, Creston; Good Times Restaurant, Orrville; Harmony Haus, Rittman; Hitching Post, Loudonville; Hob Nob Restaurant, Lodi; Homestead II, Orrville; Inn at Honey Run, Millersburg; Jerry's Cafe & Bar, Orrville; Michael's Fine Food & Spirits, Seville; Miller's Dutch Kitchen, Baltic; The Oaks Lodge, Chippewa Lake; Old Trail Inn, Seville; Pike Station Inn, Creston; Sir Penguin, Orrville; Smithville Inn, Smithville; Spot Drive-in, Millersburg; S&S Snack Shop, Shreve; Steiner's Swiss Chalet, Orrville; Susie's Pizza Place, Millersburg; Troyer's Home Pantry, Apple Creek; Village Kitchen, West Salem; Village Restaurant, Fredericksburg; Village Snack Shop, Marshallville; Wagon Wheel Restaurant, Mount Eaton; Winesburg Restaurant, Winesburg; Wood Decor Country Kitchen, Dalton; and Your Pizza Shop, Orrville.



FYI



In 1983, an all-you-can-eat Sunday brunch at Heros & Chickens would have cost you $3.99.



Thought you should know.



