ORRVILLE — Heartland Point has classes and events planned for a variety of interests and age groups and is proud to offer classes that promote continuous improvement, one of the basic beliefs of the Heartland Education Community Inc.



A snapshot of what’s coming up:



Yoga Basics — Tuesdays through March, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Local yoga instructor Kristen Nussbaum has 200 hours of instructor training and will teach all the basic yoga positions and transitions. Attend a single yoga session for $10 or buy a package of seven classes for $65.



National Read Across American Day — Friday, March 1, 4-6 p.m. In honor of Dr. Seuss’s 115th birthday, Toyrifix will be at Heartland Point with games, and there will be photo ops with the Cat in the Hat. Stop by the Orrville Public Library first for a coupon. No charge.



Seasonal Painting — Thursday, March 7, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Whether you’re a beginner painter or more advanced, there’s plenty to learn from local artist Kristin Lorson. Every class is different and fits the needs of a variety of students. Take is a little enthusiasm, creativity and a shirt that can get paint on it. This class is for ages 12 and older, unless accompanied by an adult. Don’t forget to register; spaces are limited. Price is per class, payable in advance.



The printed schedule is available at Heartland Point. It can also be viewed online at www.heartlandorrville.com. Find class descriptions and convenient registration and payment options. Plus, learn more about the Heartland Education Community and its initiatives. Call 330-682-0200 or email heartlandpoint@gmail.com for more information.