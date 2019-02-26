CRESTON — Gary and Louella (Young) Grunder, 136 Sterling St., will celebrate 50 years of marriage March 1. They were married in 1969 in Burbank Faith United Methodist Church.



They are the parents of Ann Ryneer (Jeff Price) of Wooster and Amy Smith (Willie) of Seville. They have two grandchildren.



Mr. Grunder was employed at Westfield Companies before retiring and Mrs. Grunder worked at Schley's Greenhouse. Both like spending time with family and church activities.



A family celebration will be held and the couple will celebrate with a trip to Florida as well. A card shower is planned; cards and well-wishes may be sent to: 136 Sterling St. Creston, Ohio 44217