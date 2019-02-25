EDITOR’S NOTE: The following article appeared in the Feb. 14, 2018, edition of The Review.



The woman who received the Athena Award at the annual Alliance Area Chamber of Commerce dinner Feb. 13, 2018, is dedicated to helping others.



Dottie Callender, chair of the Athena selection committee, presented the award to Kim Stanley, executive director of the Alliance Domestic Violence Shelter.



"This year’s Athena Award winner has truly dedicated her life to helping women — hundreds of women a year who need assistance in putting the pieces of their lives back together," said Callender, withholding the winner’s name at first. "For 13 years, she has dedicated herself to this work, and along the way, she has made an immeasurable impact on the lives of women in Alliance and surrounding communities."



As Callender continued her introduction, the crowd soon knew she was describing Stanley.



Stanley was nominated by by a collaboration of four different women.



"Wow" was the first word Stanley said after receiving a standing ovation by the crowd.



"I can’t accept this award for just myself; it’s not just me, there are so many people who got me to this place," said Stanley.



She credited her husband for supporting and helping her in her job, along with her amazing staff. "I accept this award on behalf of them and the community who supports us as well," said Stanley. She and her husband are parents of three children younger than 6.



Stanley graduated as valedictorian of Sebring McKinley High School and went on to earn her Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice administration and Spanish from the University of Findlay with the distinction of Summa Cum Laude. She continued her education at the University of Akron, also with Summa Cum Laude distinction in a Master of Social Work degree. She is currently a Licensed Independent Social Worker.



The nomination of Stanley read, in part, "Though her work at the Domestic Violence Shelter, Kim helps women who have been victims of domestic violence when they are at their very lowest. At times these individuals have nothing — no home, no car, no income and struggling financially. The Shelter provides services to approximately 500 women, men and children each year. Kim and her staff work with these women to put the pieces back together and assist them through their journey from seeing themselves as victims of domestic violence to survivors.



"On this journey, with Kim’s leadership, she and her staff support these women through case management, economic empowerment, counseling, legal advocacy, education services and collaboration with agencies throughout Stark County. Support does not end at the walls of the shelter, but goes beyond as part of the outreach program. This includes many of the same service provided residentially, in addition to supportive care services such as food and clothing. Kim’s work is much more than a 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., she continuously goes beyond by working from home on administrative work and providing on-call support to staff.



"When asked about her work regarding domestic violence in our community Kim has been known to say, ‘You probably know her. Someone you know or someone you care about, has been or may become the victim of domestic violence. It is our hope that the support system provided by AADVS and its collaborations can be the thing that helps them to rise from their situation, overcome barriers, and become self-sustaining and independent.’ In conjunction with the Women’s Division and law Director Jennifer Arnold, Kim has helped put this vision in motion in another avenue with a peer-to-peer mentoring program that could help women gain professional and interpersonal skills to be successful in the workplace."



Stanley serves as treasurer of the MS Dreams Board of Trustees;? board member of Ohio Domestic Violence Network; member of Stark County Domestic Violence Collaborative, Stark County Victims’ Rights Coalition and Alliance Area Child Injury Task Force; member of the Alliance Chamber of Commerce; founding partner of the NEET Mentoring Program; and member of Sebring United Methodist Church, where she serves as lay leader, leadership committee member and event volunteer.



When Stanly took over as executive director at age 25, she was the youngest in the state to hold that position. She was also named to the Stark County 2015 Class of Twenty Under 40! list.



Past Athena award winner Pat Stone presented the Athena Scholarship on behalf of the Woman of the Year Athena Award Recipients.



"We are presenting the fifth scholarship," Stone said.



Applicants must be a graduating female senior from Marlington, Sebring, West Branch, St. Thomas Aquinas or Alliance High School. "This scholarship award is paid directly to the university," said Stone as she read the nomination submitted for the winner, Sebring McKinley High School student Olivia Woods. She plans to attend the University of Akron to pursue a nursing degree.



Woods stepped forward and said, "I’d like to thank everyone on the committee who made this opportunity possible, and it won’t be taken for granted, thank you."



Outgoing Chamber president Dustin Burgess noted Stone’s recent retirement as director at Rodman Public Library and thanked her for all her efforts.