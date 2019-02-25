From October to April, the Alliance Area Chamber of Commerce recognizes area high school students as Students of the Month. Students honored thus far this school year are:



ALLIANCE



October — Kate Boehm, daughter of Brian and Nicolle Boehm.



November — Sebastian Fisk, son of Dana and Robert Fisk.



December — Ryan McKnight, son of Stephanie and Matt McKnight.



January — Cali Parmenter, daughter of Jennifer and Roger Parmenter.



February — Nick Oldfield, son of Kelly Talbert and Jeff Talbert.



MARLINGTON



October — Leah Viscounte, daughter of Steve and Cindy Viscounte.



November — Sarah Lane, daughter of Jason and Melissa Lane.



December — Kaylyn Monnette, daughter of Jason and Kristina Monnette.



January — Leah Springer, daughter of Kim and Scott Springer.



February — Sophia Frase, daughter of David and Gretchen Frase.



SEBRING



October — Hannah Warner, daughter of Lori and Scott Warner.



November — Kyrstal Kline, daughter of Misty and Steve Kline.



December — Kendra Shields, daughter of Cynthia Wade and Allen Wade.



January — Haley Thompson, granddaughter of Lucinda and Lawrence Thompson.



February — Gabe Lanzer, son of Julie Bradley and Jason Lanzer.



WEST BRANCH



October — Max Craig, son of Brian and Marci Craig.



November — Madison Showalter, daughter of Scott and Julie Showalter.



December — David Crewson, son of David and Nancy Crewson.



January — Hannah Ridgway, daughter of Steve and Rose Ridgway.



February — Jared Butler, son of Kevin and Sarah Butler.