The following students are members of Upsilon Pi Epsilon at Ashland University.



Nathan Ahrens of Mansfield is majoring in computer science. Ahrens is a 2015 graduate of Christian Liberty Academy.



Eric Berger of West Salem is majoring in computer science. Berger is a 2015 graduate of Northwestern High School.



Upsilon Pi Epsilon honors students who have shown academic excellence in the computing sciences. The purpose of the honorary is to promote the computing sciences and to encourage its contribution to the enhancement of knowledge. Computer science majors who have completed 60 hours of overall coursework with a GPA of at least 3.5 are eligible for membership.



The following students are members of the tabletop gaming club at Ashland University.



Jennifer Wigton of Ashland, is majoring in music education. Wigton is a 2015 graduate of Loudonville High School.



Adam Darlak of Ashland, is majoring in physics. Darlak is a 2006 graduate of West Holmes High School.



Bridgid McDonald of Ashland, is majoring in music education. McDonald is a 2018 graduate of Hillsdale High School.



Caroline Vandewater of Ashland, is majoring in medical laboratory studies. Vandewater is a 2018 graduate of Ashland High School.



The tabletop gaming club is a club that accepts any and everyone. They mainly play Dungeons and Dragons but are looking to branch out and have people play Magic The Gathering or any card game in general. They are also looking into possible mini war games such as Warhammer or Star Wars Legion.



Olivet Nazarene University congratulates all students named to the dean's list during the fall 2018 semester. Area students who achieved this honor are:



Bethany Forbes of West Salem and Michelle Grant of Polk.



To qualify for inclusion on the dean's list, a student must have been enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and must have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale.



The following local residents were awarded degrees at Youngstown State University's fall commencement:



Margaret Warnes of Nankin earned a Bachelor of Arts in Telecommunication Studies Media Arts Track.



Robert Gardner of Ashland earned a Bachelor of Science in Applied Science in Criminal Justice.



The following students are members of the university choir at Ashland University.



Joseph Bedocs of Ashland, is majoring in business administration. Bedocs is a 2016 graduate of Crestview High School.



Maverick Duncan of West Salem, is majoring in computer science. Duncan is a 2018 graduate of Northwestern High School.



Martell Gorsuch of Ashland, is majoring in accounting. Gorsuch is a 2016 graduate of Mapleton High School.



Kennedie Howman of Ashland, is a 2015 graduate of Ashland High School.



Jedidiah McFadden of Perrysville, is majoring in music performance.



Brandon Rosado of Ashland, is majoring in music education. Rosado is a 2018 graduate of East Clinton Local High School.



Youngstown State University students have been named to the dean's list for fall semester 2018. Dean's list recognition is awarded to full-time undergraduate students who have earned at least a 3.4 average for not less than 12 semester hours of credit in the Fall semester.



Local students on the list include:



Jennifer Cogar of West Salem, pre-business human resources major, Mackenzie Stevens of Greenwich, respiratory care major, and Margaret Warnes of Nankin, telecommunication studies major.



Jacob Allton of Ashland has been placed as a student teacher for the University of Findlay's spring semester. Allton is in a student teaching position at Donnell Middle School in Findlay.



Allton is pursuing a degree in middle childhood education.



Miami University students who are ranked in the top 20 percent of undergraduate students within each division for first semester 2018-19 have been named to the dean's list recognizing academic excellence.



Area students on the dean’s list are Olivia Groves of Ashland, Emily Brustoski of Ashland, Alex Ramey of Loudonville and Lindsay Gibb of Nova.



Brittany Von Kamp was named to the Miami University fall 2018 president's list. Miami University students who are ranked in the top three percent of undergraduate students within each division for first semester 2018-19 have been named to the president's list recognizing academic excellence.



Michael Hozan of Homerville, has been named to the fall 2018 dean's list at Palmer College of Chiropractic's Florida campus in Port Orange, Fla.



The following local students received from Kent State University for the fall 2018 semester:



Grace Nestor, of Ashland, graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree.



Sarah Toby, of Ashland, graduated with a Master of Education.



Olivia Vinsack, of Ashland, graduated with an Associate and Bachelor of Arts degree.



Jeffrey Schaefer, of Loudonville, graduated with a Master of Digital Sciences.



Kyle Marbut of Ashland, a graduate of Ashland High School, has graduated magna cum laude from Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, with a Bachelor of Arts: Creative Writing.



Salvatore Mancha of Ashland was named to the dean's list at Rochester Institute of Technology for the 2018 fall semester. Mancha is in the graphic design program.



Degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for Dean's List if their term GPA is greater than or equal to 3.400; they do not have any grades of "Incomplete", "D" or "F"; and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours.