Being happy. It’s on everyone’s bucket list. Some people never seem to get there. For them trying to be happy is like trying to be taller. Impossible. Can’t be bought. Not inherited. Can’t find it by watching TV or surfing the internet. Studies show that those final things produce the lowest levels of happiness.



What is it then? It is a choice. It is to know the Savior and living within His favor. The secret is having Jesus in our hearts. Everyone who believes in Him — Jesus — shall not perish but have eternal life. It’s a reality that we can see in the sparkle in eyes and upturned lips.



After we have trusted Christ, how can we keep that fire burning that God has lit under us? Of course, dedicating time to prayer and the Word plays a big part but is there anything else? I will give you five big ideas, five commands from Scripture that may help.



First choose to be happy. Philippians 4:4 says, "Rejoice in the Lord always. I will say it again rejoice!" God wouldn’t command us to do something if it wasn’t possible.



Secondly, be grateful. It could always be worse. Colossians 3:16-17 tells us that as we let the Word of God dwell in us, we are to sing with gratitude in our hearts to God. Keep the "and but" thoughts away.



Thirdly, be forgiving. Ephesians 4:32 says, "Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving as in Christ God forgave you." It was pretty good what God did for us. May we be more like Him.



Fourthly, be in command of your thought life. Philippians 4:8 tells us that whatever is true, noble, right, pure, lovely, admirable, excellent or praiseworthy should be what dominates our thoughts. Don’t let the accuser do his work with your thoughts.



Finally, be active in the meaningful things of the Lord — like sharing your faith — Philemon 1:6 or devoting yourself to the public reading of Scripture or teaching — 1. Timothy 4:13. It is all part of allowing the Lord to work out His salvation in every area of our lives.



Happiness is taking a trip that leads to heaven. Living a life that’s worth living. Sticking real close to Christ along the way. Be happy God’s way.



The Rev. George Swain is the pastor of Homerville Grace Brethren Church.