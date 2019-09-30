Restaurant openings, closings and more local food and drink news

The quaint brick building that housed the original Harvest Pizzeria has a new tenant. Co-owners Samer Chedid and Francesco Todisco plan to open a Mediterranean bistro called Bistrolino this fall at 495 S. Fourth St., replacing the popular pizzeria that closed in April. Bistrolino will feature authentic Italian and Lebanese fare, as well as dishes that fuse the two, Chedid said. “What we’re trying to do is a little bistro, very similar to a Mediterranean café like back home in Lebanon,” said Chedid, who was born in Philadelphia but grew up in Nigeria and Lebanon. Todisco, currently a sous chef at Giuseppe’s Ritrovo, grew up in Southern Italy and spent time working in restaurants in New York. He and Chedid met while working at Aladdin’s Eatery.

The Little Eater Clintonville closed last week at 4215 N. High St. after two years in operation. The announcement was made on social media last Thursday. Owner Cara Mangini’s original North Market location will remain open, and the Clintonville space will serve as Little Eater’s commissary kitchen.

The Buckeye-themed sports bar Urban Meyer’s Pint House is now open at 6632 Longshore St. in Bridge Park. The venture is a partnership between the former Ohio State head football coach and local restaurant group Corso Ventures, owners for Short North Pint House, Standard Hall and Forno Kitchen + Bar.

Belgian Iron Wafel Co., which served Liege-style waffles, closed on Sunday after less than a year at 19 W. Russell St. in the Short North.

& Juice Co. has shuttered its Italian Village location at 991 N. Fourth St. The juicery’s Upper Arlington and Clintonville shops remain open.