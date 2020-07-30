To submit an event to the Out and About calendar, send the information to: living@the-daily-record.com. Be sure to include dates, times, cost (if any), where and a description of the event.



Aug. 1: Curbside Creativity, a drive-thru arts and crafts show, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Minerva’s Municipal Park and Preston Avenue, sponsored by the Minerva Area Chamber of Commerce. Pottery, paintings, stained glass, woodworking, props and accessories, wire trees, jewelry, needlework, and more. Booths will be spaced out so cars can pull off in between them to consider or complete purchases. Food will be available. T. Free & the Panic Attacks will play 1-4 p.m. Cars will be directed to drive through in a loop, entering via East First Street and exiting through the Minerva High School parking lot, and customers are encouraged to stay in their cars.



Aug. 1: Gnat Boxers Square Dance, 7:30-10 p.m., Ida Sue School, 266 Oldman Road, Wooster. All western square dancers are welcome. Caller Danny Beck, cuer Linda Warren.



Aug. 4: Holmes Center for the Arts, video auditions for a Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre, "Murder at the Art Show" by Michael Druce, deadline Aug. 4, 11:59 p.m. For ages 16-older. Send a funny, dramatic, spooky, or mystery-filled video of a monologue or story that's 2-3 minutes long to elliemzumbach@gmail.com. Questions about auditions or the rehearsal process can also be directed to the email address. Performance will be Oct. 2 at a private event. Auditions and first couple of rehearsals will be held virtually. Near the end of August, practices will be held outside and with the necessary safety measures.



Aug. 8: County Line Historical Society Museum, 281 N. Market St., Shreve (state Route 226), open house, noon-3 p.m. Parking at Shreve Mobil, Farmer’s National Bank and downtown parking lots. Handicap parking at rear of museum, entering alley off East Robinson Street. Adults $2,12 and younger free.



Aug. 14: Red Lantern Flames Square Dance, 8-10:30 p.m., Red Lantern Barn, 13144 W. Seventh St., Brewster. Caller Neil Harnar, cuer Amy Riehl. Root beer float night. For more information, 330-575-0857.



Aug. 15: Gnat Boxers Square Dance, 7:30-10 p.m., Ida Sue School, 266 Oldman Road, Wooster. All western square dancers are welcome. Caller Dick Mackey, cuer Phyllis Burdette. Annual tailgate party, 6 p.m. picnic, hot dogs provided, take dish to share. Corn hole and games.



Aug. 15: Antiques Market, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Mishler Weaving Mill Grounds, 381 E. Main St. (state Route 585), Smithville. In conjunction with Smithville Historical Society open house. Information: 330-669-9455. Vendors will present antiques and country collectibles for purchase and most vendors enjoy answering questions about items you may have in your own collection. There will be parking behind the mill or at the veteran’s memorial at the park. On the greens across from the Church of God, take your chair to sit in the shade and watch the Smithville Stars Vintage Base Ball team play by rules from the 1860s. The Smithville Community Historical Society Museum is free to visit; donations are accepted. Look for the new donation boxes in each building, which also hold information about the year’s events and membership applications.



Aug. 15: County Line Historical Society will welcome Deb Kitko of the Wayne County Public Library Genealogy Department to present "Basic DNA and Genealogy" at 1 p.m. at the Shreve Presbyterian Church, 343 N. Market St. She will introduce the audience to the DNA test and companies that suit each person best. The public is welcome and admission is free. The historical society will be practicing social distancing and encourage all participants to comply with the current mandates set by the governor’s office.



Aug. 22: Live webinar with New York Times bestselling author, Dr. Douglas Tallamy, 4 p.m., hosted by The Wilderness Center. In Nature’s Best Hope, Tallamy reflects on how ineffective our current landscape designs have been at sustaining the plants and animals that sustain us. He will share the simple steps that each of us can, and must, take to reverse declining biodiversity and why we, ourselves, are nature’s best hope. All webinar registrants will be entered into a raffle for the chance to win one of 10 native plant resources, including a signed copy of Nature’s Best Hope; Organic Gardening Basket from Petitti Garden Center; or a set of native plants from TWC’s Native Plant Nursery. Cost for the webinar will be $25 for TWC members and $30 for nonmembers. Registration includes one raffle ticket, and additional raffle tickets can be purchased for $5 each or 5 for $20. This program was postponed from its original date; all earlier registrations will be honored.



Aug. 28: Red Lantern Flames Square Dance, 8-10:30 p.m., Red Lantern Barn, 13144 W. Seventh St., Brewster. Caller Dan Austen, cuer Bonnie Putman. For more information, 330-575-0857.



Sept. 12: Red Lantern Flames Square Dance, 8-10:30 p.m., Red Lantern Barn, 13144 W. Seventh St., Brewster. Caller Bob Jones, cuer Amy Riehl. Red, White and Blue dance. For more information, 330-575-0857.



Sept. 12: County Line Historical Society Museum, 281 N. Market St., Shreve (state Route 226), open house, noon-3 p.m. Parking at Shreve Mobil, Farmer’s National Bank and downtown parking lots. Handicap parking at rear of museum, entering alley off East Robinson Street. Adults $2,12 and younger free.



Sept. 19: Gnat Boxers Square Dance, 7:30-10 p.m., Ida Sue School, 266 Oldman Road, Wooster. All western square dancers are welcome. Caller Ed Laudenschlager, cuer Phyllis Burdette. Apple Fest.



Sept. 25: Red Lantern Flames Square Dance, 8-10:30 p.m., Red Lantern Barn, 13144 W. Seventh St., Brewster. Caller Ed Laudenschlager, cuer Chuck Berry. For more information, 330-575-0857.



Oct. 3: Gnat Boxers Square Dance, 7:30-10 p.m., Ida Sue School, 266 Oldman Road, Wooster. All western square dancers are welcome. Caller Bill Meese, cuer Amy Riehl.



Oct. 9: Red Lantern Flames Square Dance, 8-10:30 p.m., Red Lantern Barn, 13144 W. Seventh St., Brewster. Caller Gen Hammond, cuer Kristy Lake. For more information, 330-575-0857.



Oct. 10: County Line Historical Society Museum, 281 N. Market St., Shreve (state Route 226), open house, noon-3 p.m. Parking at Shreve Mobil, Farmer’s National Bank and downtown parking lots. Handicap parking at rear of museum, entering alley off East Robinson Street. Adults $2,12 and younger free.



Oct. 17: Gnat Boxers Square Dance, 7:30-10 p.m., Ida Sue School, 266 Oldman Road, Wooster. All western square dancers are welcome. Caller Dick Mackey, cuer Phyllis Burdette. Hobo Stew Night.



Oct. 23: Red Lantern Flames Square Dance, 8-10:30 p.m., Red Lantern Barn, 13144 W. Seventh St., Brewster. Caller Jason Raleigh, cuer Amy Riehl. Halloween, cider and doughnuts. For more information, 330-575-0857.



Nov. 7: Gnat Boxers Square Dance, 7:30-10:30 p.m., Ida Sue School, 266 Oldman Road, Wooster. All western square dancers are welcome. Callers Don and Doug Sprosty, cuer Natalie Sprosty.



Nov. 13: Red Lantern Flames Square Dance, 8-10:30 p.m., Red Lantern Barn, 13144 W. Seventh St., Brewster. Callers Ed Pabst, Dan Austen and cuer Chuck Berry. Spaghetti/ turkey bowl. For more information, 330-575-0857.



Nov. 14: County Line Historical Society Museum, 281 N. Market St., Shreve (state Route 226), open house, noon-3 p.m. Parking at Shreve Mobil, Farmer’s National Bank and downtown parking lots. Handicap parking at rear of museum, entering alley off East Robinson Street. Adults $2,12 and younger free.



Nov. 21: Gnat Boxers Square Dance, 7:30-10 p.m., Ida Sue School, 266 Oldman Road, Wooster. All western square dancers are welcome. Caller John Ramsey, cuer Phyllis Burdette. Take non-perishable foods for local food bank.



Dec. 5: Gnat Boxers Square Dance, 7:30-10 p.m., Ida Sue School, 266 Oldman Road, Wooster. All western square dancers are welcome. Caller Dick Mackey, cuer Phyllis Burdette. Help Santa Toy Drive, take unwrapped toys for Toys for Tots.



Dec. 19: Gnat Boxers Square Dance, 7:30-10 p.m., Ida Sue School, 266 Oldman Road, Wooster. All western square dancers are welcome. Caller Gene Hammond, cuer Amy Riehl. All Star Cookie Bake Off. (Student dance.)



Dec. 11: Red Lantern Flames Square Dance, 8-10:30 p.m., Red Lantern Barn, 13144 W. Seventh St., Brewster. Caller Ed Laudenschlager, cuer Linda Warren. Christmas cookie night. For more information, 330-575-0857.