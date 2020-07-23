To submit an event to the Out and About calendar, send the information to: living@the-daily-record.com. Be sure to include dates, times, cost (if any), where and a description of the event.



July 24: Red Lantern Flames Square Dance, 8-10:30 p.m., Red Lantern Barn, 13144 W. Seventh St., Brewster. Callers Jason Raleigh and Pam Courts, cuer, Amy Riehl. Christmas in July. For more information, 330-575-0857.



July 24: Gary Bonewitz, 6-9 p.m., Friday music is free for winery customers. Take own food or purchase cheese plates. Food trucks are often on site. Music is generally outside. Buy any bottle of wine and get 2 free wine glasses. Blue Barn Winery, 4407 Columbus Road, Wooster; 330-575-1028.



July 24: Magical Theatre Company will present "The Show Must Go Online," an online presentation of the musical free to the public at 7:30 p.m. on Magical's social media channels and website www.magicaltheatre.org.



July 25: T. Free & the Panic Attacks, presented by Minerva’s Roxy Theatre, Facebook live-stream performance, 7-10 p.m. on the Minerva Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page. Contact the Minerva Chamber for further information at 330-868-7979 or denise.freeland@minervachamber.org.



July 25: Nature Up Close outdoor drawing workshop, Wayne Center for the Arts, 237 S. Walnut St., Wooster; 10 a.m.-noon, $20. Get down to Earth, literally, to see small spaces in a whole new way and draw them. Register online at www.wayneartscenter.org or call 330-264-2787.



July 25: McLennon, a McCartney and Lennon tribute artist, plus Elvis and the Big "E" Band, 5-9 p.m. Take own food or purchase cheese plates. Flamingo Jack’s Food Truck on site. Music is generally outside. Buy any bottle of wine and get 2 free wine glasses. Blue Barn Winery, 4407 Columbus Road, Wooster; 330-575-1028.



July 25: Lions Lincoln Theatre, 156 Lincoln Way East, Massillon, reopens with traditional country music by Classic Country Express Band, 7:30 p.m. All seats reserved at $15; tickets at www.lionslincolntheatre.org or 330-481-9105.



July 26: Bill Bower, classic oldies, 2-4 p.m. Take own food or purchase cheese plates. Flamingo Jack’s Food Truck on site. Music is generally outside. Buy any bottle of wine and get 2 free wine glasses. Blue Barn Winery, 4407 Columbus Road, Wooster; 330-575-1028.



July 31: McLennon, a McCartney-Lennon tribute artist, 6-9 p.m. Friday music is free for winery customers. Take own food or purchase cheese plates. Food Trucks often on site. Music is generally outside. Buy any bottle of wine and get 2 free wine glasses. Blue Barn Winery, 4407 Columbus Road, Wooster; 330-575-1028.



July 31-Aug. 1: Holmes County Steam Engine Show, Mount Hope Auction Grounds/?Holmes County Event Center in Mount Hope. Kicks off July 31, 9 a.m., steam engine demonstrations, noon whistle and, later in the day, a kids pedal race. Local music group Starlight, 5 p.m.; horse pull, which offers an $8,000 purse, begins at 6 p.m. Friday includes bale and skillet throw at 11 a.m.; tractor games at 1:30 p.m., which include the wash drop, barrel rolling and wagon backing competitions; local music group Silver Stone, 5 p.m.; 2-track antique tractor pull, 6:30 p.m., followed by Steam Engine Spark Show. Gates open Saturday at 8 a.m. The Lumberjack Show, 9 a.m., includes contests such as the skid steer rodeo and a battle of the titans. Event closes at 5 p.m. Saturday. For more information, visit hcsea.com or look on Facebook.



Aug. 1: Gnat Boxers Square Dance, 7:30-10 p.m., Ida Sue School, 266 Oldman Road, Wooster. All western square dancers are welcome. Caller Danny Beck, cuer Linda Warren.



Aug. 4: Holmes Center for the Arts, video auditions for a Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre, "Murder at the Art Show" by Michael Druce, deadline Aug. 4, 11:59 p.m. For ages 16 and older. Send a funny, dramatic, spooky, or mystery-filled video of a monologue or story that's 2-3 minutes long to elliemzumbach@gmail.com. Questions about auditions or the rehearsal process also can be directed to the email address. Performance will be Oct. 2 at a private event. Auditions and first couple of rehearsals will be held virtually. Near the end of August, practices will be held outside and with the necessary safety measures.



Aug. 8: County Line Historical Society Museum, 281 N. Market St., Shreve (state Route 226), open house, noon-3 p.m. Parking at Shreve Mobil, Farmer’s National Bank and downtown parking lots. Handicap parking at rear of museum, entering alley off East Robinson Street. Adults $2,12 and younger free.



Aug. 14: Red Lantern Flames Square Dance, 8-10:30 p.m., Red Lantern Barn, 13144 W. Seventh St., Brewster. Caller Neil Harnar, cuer Amy Riehl. Root beer float night. For more information, 330-575-0857.



Aug. 15: Gnat Boxers Square Dance, 7:30-10 p.m., Ida Sue School, 266 Oldman Road, Wooster. All western square dancers are welcome. Caller Dick Mackey, cuer Phyllis Burdette. Annual tailgate party, 6 p.m. picnic, hot dogs provided, take dish to share. Corn hole and games.



Aug. 15: Antiques Market, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Mishler Weaving Mill Grounds, 381 E. Main St. (state Route 585), Smithville. In conjunction with Smithville Historical Society open house. Information: 330-669-9455.



Aug. 28: Red Lantern Flames Square Dance, 8-10:30 p.m., Red Lantern Barn, 13144 W. Seventh St., Brewster. Caller Dan Austen, cuer Bonnie Putman. For more information, 330-575-0857.