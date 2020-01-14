University of Mount Union’s Sally Otto Art Gallery will debut its newest exhibit, "Distant Transmissions," which featuring works from artist Christine Zuercher.



The exhibit will run through March 5, with an artist’s reception from 4-6 p.m. Jan. 23 in the gallery in the Giese Center for the Performing Arts.



Zuercher was born and raised in Dayton, Ohio and received a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the University of Dayton and a master’s in fine arts from East Carolina University. She is a 2019 Ohio Arts Council Excellence Award recipient and 2019 Coca Art Prize finalist.



The exhibit and reception are both free and open to the public. For more information regarding this exhibit, contact the Gallery Coordinator Michael Schmidt at schmidmi@mountunion.edu.