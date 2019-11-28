734 OAK ST.

Contact: 614-725-1725, www.gemutbiergarten.com

Published review: Oct. 17

Rating: H H H ½ (out of five)

Quick click: A terrific vintage setting plus generally impressive German-style food and house-brewed beers are offered at this welcome new Olde Towne East establishment.

Recommended dishes: house beers, kebapi, gruner salat, Alsatian flatbread, wursts, spaetzle, roasted vegetables, paprika schnitzel, crispy trout

Links-N-Lemonade

128 GRACELAND BLVD.

Contact: 614-987-6221, www.linksnlemonade.com

Published review: Oct. 24

Rating: H H H (out of five)

Quick click: Big, flavorful hot dogs can be dressed up with multiple toppings — several are free — in this new shop that also offers good, old-fashioned fries and tart-sweet lemonade.

Recommended dishes: lemonade, famous coney dog, Windy City frankfurter, the New Yorker, the Clevelander, fries