Through Sept. 30: Spring Hill Historic Home, 1401 Spring Hill Lane NE, Massillon is open for walk-in tours Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays from 1-4 p.m. Guests can enjoy the nearly 200-year-old farmhouse, explore the many rooms and family artifacts and hear stories about the people that lived there. Tours, lasting about an hour, explain the home’s involvement on the Underground Railroad, and the occupant’s roles in the community. Tickets are $5 for adults, $4 for students and senior citizens and free for 5 and under. info@springhillhistorichome.org



Through Nov. 24: "Design by Time", featuring an international field of designers who explore the passage of time in fashion, furniture, textiles, vessels, kicks off the 2019-20 season at The College of Wooster Art Museum inside Ebert Art Center, 1220 Beall Ave. Closed Oct. 5-14). CWAM is open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 1-4 p.m. Information, www.wooster.edu/offices/museum/ or call 330-263-2495 or 330-263-2388.



Sept. 19-October 12: Woodturners' Annual Exhibition, Wayne Center for the Arts, 237 S. Walnut St, Wooster. North Coast Woodturning joins Buckeye Woodturning & Woodworking for their annual display of art and craftsmanship. Free and open to the public during arts center hours (11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday), in Looney and Gault Galleries.



Sept. 20: Carson Barnes, saxophone and vocals, will perform at The Nouvelle Ere Art and Wine Studio, 156 E. Liberty St.,Wooster, accompanied by Greg Harrison on guitar, from 7-8:30 p.m.



Sept 21. and 22: Magical Theatre Company, 565 W. Tuscarawas Ave., Barberton, will present "Mother Goose," an orginal show created by the company for its littlest audience members. Saturday at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. For ages 3-5. For tickets, www.magicaltheatre.org.



Sept. 21: Lehman's Fall Festival, 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. Lehman's on the square in Kidron welcomes fall with the delicious taste of pumpkin. Enjoy free face painting, demonstrations, games and live music. There also will be a meet and greet with Kathy Harrison, author of "Prepping 101", who also will speak at 11 a.m. on "Be Prepared, Not Scared - Why Bother?" and at 1 p.m. on "Short Term and Long-Term Power Outages - How to Prepare".



Sept. 21: Arleigh Savage, bassoonist, will give a faculty recital at 7 p.m.in Gault Recital Hall of Scheide Music Center, 525 E.University St. (College of Wooster). Free. Information, 330-263-2419.



Sept. 21: Free movie night at Ramseyer Farms, 4000 Ramseyer Lane, Wooster. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy an 8 p.m. screening of "Spookley the Square Pumpkin" in anticipation of anti-bullying month. Kettle corn and other snacks will be available for purchase.



Sept. 21: Wild Edibles — Fall Mushrooms and More Identification Walk from 10 a.m. until noon at The Wilderness Center, 9877 Alabama Ave. SW, Wilmot. Enjoy a morning walk in the crisp, autumn air with chef and wild-food enthusiast Don King. Scout the trails and identify edible nuts, berries, plants and mushrooms. Free for members, donation requested for non-members. Information at 330-359-5235 or twc@wildernesscenter.org



Sept: 21: Dino Drawing! with illustrator Barry Gott, a family friendly edition of the "Authors on the Vine" series sponsored by the Buckeye Book Fair and Troutman Vineyards and Winery, begins at11 a.m. at the winery, 4243 Columbus Road, Wooster, Tickets, which are $12 and include a glass of wine for adults, can be purchased online at https://www.eventbrite.com



Sept. 21: Gnat Boxer Square Dance, 7:30-10 p.m., Ida Sue School, 226 Oldman Road, Wooster. National caller Tom Roper, cuer Phyllis Burdette. Apple Fest. For information, 330-264-2725.



Sept. 21: Touch-a-Truck, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Wayne County Public Library, Children’s Department, 220 W. Liberty St., Wooster. Explore all kinds of trucks by touching, sitting in, and looking at them. No registration necessary. Information: 330.262.0916 or wcpl.info/events.



Sept. 22: Artiflex Car Show at the plant, 1425 E. Bowman St., Wooster, from noon-4 p.m. See muscle cars, classic cars, custom rods and street roads. DJ and food truck on site. Registration from noon- 2:30 p.m., awards at 3:30 p.m. Car entry fee is $10 per car. Plant tours. Proceeds, which will be matched by Artiflex, will benefit Habitat for Humanity.



Sept 23, 24 and 26: Bright Life Players is holding auditions for "The Hope Cradle" from 6:30-8:30 each evening at First Church of God, 1953 Akron Road, Wooster, OH 44691. Cast includes both adults and children and will include a choir of children ages 7-12 that will perform pre-show. Auctioneers should bring a list of scheduling conflicts. Performance dates are Dec. 8, 13,14,15 at the church. The Hope Cradle is set in the 1940’s and St. Peter's Church of Riverview has to choose — spend Christmas Eve with local orphans or hold their traditional celebration. This characters' choices and convictions are revealed as they move toward what Christmas is about For information, call Maggie at 330-465-6430 or Joseph at 330-600-9487.



Sept. 25: Fall Academy of Religion lecture, 7:30 p.m. Lean Lecture Room of Wishart Hall 303 E. University St. (College of Wooster). Jeremy Rapport, associate professor of religious studies at Wooster, will present "Religion and Religions in Native America". Free. Information, 330-263-2473.



Sept. 27: Escher String Quartet at 7 p.m., in the Wayne Center for the Arts Auditorium, 237 S. Walnut Street, Wooster. The first concert of the WCA 2019-20 Performing Arts Series, with funding graciously provided by the National Endowment for the Arts. Tickets, $15-20, at wayneartscenter.org or 330-264-2787.



Sept. 27: Red Lantern Flames Square Dance, 8-10:30 p.m., Red Lantern Barn, 13144 W. 7th St., Brewster. Caller Ed Laudenschlagher; cuer Kristy Lake. Apple pie or apple dessert. For information, Sharon at 330-575-0857.



Sept. 27-29: Mohican Community Theatre, under the Loudonville Theatre and Arts Committee will perform "Snow White Variety Show" for three performances at the Ohio Theatre in downtown Loudonville. Performances are Sept. 27-28 at 7 p.m., and Sept. 29 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for students and seniors, and free for children 4 years old and younger (as long as space is available.) All tickets are reserved seating only. Presale tickets are available online at theohiotheatre.com and at the Ohio Theatre Box Office at (419) 994-3750.



Sept. 28: Watercolor Ohio 2019, the 42nd annual juried Ohio Watercolor Exhibition at the Mansfield Art Center, 700 Marion Ave., Mansfield. Walnut Creek artist Robert VanNatta has been selected to exhibit a work at the show, which runs through Oct. 27. An opening reception by the Ohio Watercolor Society will be held Sept. 28, starting at 1 p.m. A total of 79 paintings from 275 entries submitted by 172 artists were chosen. An exhibition of the works will tour the state following the full exhibition in Mansfield. Free. 419-756-1700.



Sept. 28: Bandarama, 7 p.m. at the Triway High School Stadium. Featured bands are Chippewa, Dalton, Northwestern, Norwayne, Orrville, Smithville, Waynedale and Triway. Admission is $6 for adults and $4 and students



Sept. 28-29: Barberton Mum Festival, 615 W. Park Ave. From 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. each day, the event features 17,000 mums in bloom, plus water ski shows, canoe races on Lake Anna, roving entertainers, food vendors, chalk art, sand sculpting and children's activities.



Sept. 28: The Wilderness Center returns to Wholesome Valley Farm from 5-10 p.m., for its second annual farm-to-table dinner and fundraiser. "Forest, Farm & Fork" blends the elegance of a gourmet, fine-dining meal and service with the rustic setting of a working farm, along with the real-life personalities of outstanding chefs, farmers and naturalists. This year’s evening will also feature live music, silent and live auctions, and the drawing of An Astronaut Adventure raffle. Reservations are $95 per person. For more information or to reserve tickets, go to wildernesscenter.org, call Barb at (330) 359-5235, or email barb@wildernesscenter.org.



Sept. 28: The Speedbumps return for the fourth time to the Umstattd stage at 7:30 p.m. for one night only with the Canton Symphony Orchestra at the Zimmermann Symphony Center, 2331 17th St. NW, Canton, to present a contemporary collaboration of their award-winning songs. For tickets, call 330-452-2094, order online at www.cantonsymphony.org, or in person at the Box Office Zimmermann Symphony Center, 2331 17th St. NW, Canton, weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Prices are $22, $27 and $32. A $5 discount is available for seniors and students.



Sept. 28: Felger Exotics at the West Salem branch, Wayne County Public Library, 99 E. Buckeye St., 12:30–1:30 p.m. Felger Exotics will bring exotic animals, including a camel and a water buffalo. Made possible through a donation from the Duane Read Memorial fund. Registration required: 330.804.4712, wcpl.info/events



Sept. 29: "Celebrating Quilts/ Coverlets from the Beall-Stibbs Era", a lecture by Virginia Gunn at 2 p.m. at the Wayne County Historical Society (Welcome Center inside the Kister Building), 546 E. Bowman St., Wooster. Includes a tour of the coverlet exhibit, dress shop and light refreshments. Tickets are $15; available at Local Roots, 140 S. Walnut St., Wooster, or the Society office (Tuesdays and Fridays) or at the door. Seating limited; proceeds go toward upcoming projects at the Beall House.



Oct. 1: Wooster Science Cafe, 7 p.m. Spoon Market & Deli, 144 W. Liberty St. Marian Frazier, assistant professor of mathematics and computer science at The College of Wooster, will present "Lying with Data". Free. Information, 330-263-2341



Oct. 2: Fall Academy of Religion lecture, 7:30 p.m. Lean Lecture Room of Wishart Hall 303 E. University St. (College of Wooster). Dale Seeds, professor of theatre and dance emeritus, will present "Spirits in the Mask: An Exploration of the Spiritual Beliefs of Alaskan Native Peoples as Seen Through the Eyes of Their Mask Performance Traditions". Free. Information, 330-263-2473.



Oct. 3: Archaeology Lecture Series at 7:30 p.m., Lean Lecture Room of Wishart Hall, 303 E. University St. (College of Wooster). Anthony Tuck, associate professor of classics at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, will present "The Politics of Wine: Intoxication, Sexuality and Aristocratic Identity in Early Italy." Reception to follow. Free. Information, 330-263-2474.



Oct. 3: An Artful Evening — Sensory Friendly from 5:30-7:30 p.m. the Massillon Museum, 121 Lincoln Way E. For individuals with sensory sensitivities and their families or care providers, the evening will feature docent-led tours in modified galleries, a hands-on craft and snacks. Free, though RSVPs are suggested. Contact education and outreach manager Stephanie Toole at sltoole@massillonmuseum.org or call 330-833-4061.



Oct. 5: Gnat Boxer Square Dance, 7:30-10 p.m., Ida Sue School, 226 Oldman Road, Wooster. Caller Pam Courts, cuer Kristy Lake. Hobo Stew night. For information, 330-264-2725.



Oct. 5: Fall Harvest Dance, featuring the Lake Park Big Band, will be held from 8-11 p.m. at the Lake Park Dance Pavilion, 23253 state Route 83, Coshocton. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $15 each. Proceeds benefit Friends of the Parks. For reservations, 740-622-7528.



Oct. 9: Fall Academy of Religion Lecture at 7:30 p.m. Lean Lecture Room of Wishart Hall, 303 E. University St. (College of Wooster) Larry Shirer will present "Life Lessons from Native American Spirituality," Free and open to the public. Information, 330-263-2473.



Oct 11: "An Enemy of the People", directed by Ashland University associate professor of theater Teresa Durbin-Ames at 7:30 p.m. at the Hugo Young Theatre, 331 College Ave., on the Ashland University campus. Curtain at 7:30 p.m., with additional performances at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 12, 18 and 19 and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13. For tickets, call box office at 419-289-5125, Monday through Friday, noon to 6 p.m., or order online at www.ashland.edu/tickets (additional fees apply).



Oct. 11: Red Lantern Flames Square Dance, 8-10:30 p.m., Red Lantern Barn, 13144 W. 7th St., Brewster. Caller Tom Poe; cuer Linda Warren. Food drive donations. For information, Sharon at 330-575-0857.



Oct. 12: Rubix Cubed, an ‘80s dance and pop/rock band, will be on the patio at Fiore’s, 2179 E. Lincoln Way., Wooster. Starting at 8 p.m. Part of the 2019 Summer Concert Series.



Oct. 12: County Line Historical Society Museum, 281 N. Market St., Shreve (state Route 226), open house, noon-3 p.m. Parking at Shreve Mobil, PNC bank and downtown parking lots. Handicap parking at rear of museum, entering alley off East Robinson Street. Adults $2,12 and younger free.



Oct. 12: The Mount-Eaton Paint Township Historical Society Museum is open on the 2nd Saturday of each month May through November from 11 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. or by appointment by calling 330-465-7525 or 330-359-5329. The museum is located beside the Farmer’s National Bank – 15966 East Main St., Mt. Eaton.



Oct. 16: Fall Academy of Religion Lecture at 7:30 p.m. Lean Lecture Room of Wishart Hall, 303 E. University St. (College of Wooster). Walter Robinson, professor of Native American and Indigenous studies at Indiana University, will present "Indigenous Spirituality and the Genesis of Religion". Free. Information, 330-263-2473



Oct. 16: Tri-County High School Honor Choir Concert at 7 p.m. at McGaw Chapel, College of Wooster. Guest Conductor Tony Leach, professor emeritus, Penn State University. Special performance by The College of Wooster Chorus. Free admission.



Oct. 16: Fall Academy of Religion Lecture at 7:30 p.m. Lean Lecture Room of Wishart Hall, 303 E. University St. (College of Wooster). Walter Robinson, professor of Native American and Indigenous studies at Indiana University, will present "Indigenous Spirituality and the Genesis of Religion". Free. Information, 330-263-2473



Oct. 19: Apple Butter Day, Pioneer Village, 180 E. Main St., Smithville, over the open fire as done in the1800s, using an old Smithville family recipe. Fire starts at 6 a.m.; apples go in at 9 a.m. You can help stir. Buildings open 1:30-4 p.m. Mishler Weaving Mill also will be open to watch the weavers. All events free.



Oct. 19: Gnat Boxer Square Dance, 7:30-10 p.m., Ida Sue School, 226 Oldman Road, Wooster. Caller Dick Mackey, cuer Phyllis Burdette. 60th Anniversary Celebration. For information, 330-264-2725.



Oct. 20: Emerson String Quartet at 3 p.m., Gault Recital Hall inside Scheide Music Center. Part of the Wooster Chamber Music Series. Tickets available at the door, College of Wooster Bookstore at 330-263-2421 and by mail to WCMS, 1189 Beall Avenue, Box C3175, Wooster Ohio 44691.



Oct. 22: Shashmaquam from 7– 8 p.m. at the Wayne County Public Library, 220 W. Liberty St., Wooster. Traditional live music, dance and more from Central Asia, as the library offers a multi-media, musical performance and talk by Shashmaquam, and ensemble from Uzbekistan and Tajikistan. Members of the group also will introduce their history and culture through dance, architecture, religion, language, foods and poetry and will also share their experiences growing up in the Soviet system and later starting new lives in Queens and Brooklyn. Information, 330-262-0916 or wcpl.info/events.



Oct. 23: Hey, Mavis, an Americana band composed of Laurie and Eddie Caner, plays at 7 p.m. at Wooster United Methodist Church, 243 N. Market St., as part of the Music on Market series. Free will offering will be collected.



Oct. 23: Ghosts & Legends of Northern Ohio with author and investigative historian William Krejci, an installment of the "Authors on the Vine" series sponsored by the Buckeye Book Fair and Troutman Vineyards and Winery, begins at11 a.m. at the winery, 4243 Columbus Road, Wooster, Tickets, which are $12 and include a glass of wine, can be purchased online at https://www.eventbrite.com



Oct. 24: Bigfoot investigator and researcher Doug Waller will present a program from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Shreve branch of the Wayne County Public Library, 189 W. McConkey St. Waller has been researching the Bigfoot mystery for more than 10 years and has met hundreds of eyewitnesses and compiled four books of their sightings and encounters. He also will be signing and selling his books. Registration required: 330-567-2219, wcpl.info/events



Oct. 25: Red Lantern Flames Square Dance, 8-10:30 p.m., Red Lantern Barn, 13144 W. 7th St., Brewster. Caller Dick Mackey; cuer Linda Riehl. Halloween party. For information, Sharon at 330-575-0857.



Oct. 25: Guest recital by tenor Nollie Moore at 7:30 p.m. Gault Recital Hall of Scheide Music Center, 525 E. University St. (College of Wooster). Free. Information, 330-263-2419



Oct. 26: Victorian-era funeral, offered by the the Holmes County Victorian House Ghost Guild, at the Victorian House Museum, 484 Wooster Road, Millersburg. The funeral service and tours will begin at 6 p.m.,7 p.m., and 8 p.m. with a maximum of 24 people per tour. $20 per person; limited tickets available online at www.facebook.com/VHGhostGuild. Click on Victorian Funeral. For more information, call 330-674-0022.



Oct. 26: Boo in the 'Burg and Ohio Wine Tasting in downtown Millersburg. Tours from 5-9 p.m. and wine tasting from 6-9 p.m. A night of food, laughter, live entertainment and great wine. For information, 330-674-2412.



Oct. 30: Lindner Lecture in Ethics at 7:30 p.m., Lean Lecture Room of Wishart Hall, 303 E. University St. (College of Wooster) by Jose Medina, the Walter Dill Scott Professor in the philosophy department at Northwestern University. Free. Information, 330-263-2380



Oct. 31-Nov. 2: "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time", 7:30 p.m. at Freedlander Theater 329 E. University St. (College of Wooster) Directed by Shirley Huston-Findley, based on a novel by Mark Haddon, adapted by Simon Stephens. Tickets are $9 for general admission and $6 for faculty, staff, non-College of Wooster students and senior citizens. Information, 330-263-2241



Nov. 1-2: Wooster Symphony Orchestra in concert at 7:30 p.m. Gault Recital Hall of Scheide Music Center, 525 E. University St. (College of Wooster). Pianists Yuka Nakayama-Lewicki and Shitong Sigler will perform with the orchestra, under the direction of Jeffrey Lindberg. Tickets are $10. Information,330-263-2419



Nov. 2: Gnat Boxer Special Square Dance, 7:30-10 p.m., Ida Sue School, 226 Oldman Road, Wooster. Caller Jack Pladys, cuer Phyllis Burdette. For information, 330-264-2725.



Nov. 3: Scot Marching Band Concert at 2:30 p.m., McGaw Chapel, 340 E. University St. (College of Wooster). Free. Information, 330-263-2419.



Nov. 5: Wooster Science Cafe at 7 p.m. at Spoon Market & Deli, 144 W. Liberty St. Michele Leiby, associate professor of political science at The College of Wooster, will present "Surviving in the Heartland: Immigrant Communities in Ohio". Free. Information, 330-263-2341



Nov. 7: The Collingsworth Family, Fisher Auditorium, campus of OARDC, Wooster (1680 Madison Ave.) Tickets exclusively through Gospel Bookstore, P.O. Box 320, Berlin 44610 or by calling 330-893-2523.



Nov. 8: Things That Go Bump in the Night, Wine and Wilderness, 7 p.m. at Troutman Vineyards & Winery, 4243 Columbus Road, Wooster. Cost of $10 includes one glass of wine. Pre-register by calling The Wilderness Center, 330-359-5235.



Nov. 8: Red Lantern Flames Square Dance, 8-10:30 p.m., Red Lantern Barn, 13144 W. 7th St., Brewster. Gene Hammond, Chuck Berry, spaghetti bowl dinner.For information, Sharon at 330-575-0857.



Nov. 9: Wooster Jazz Ensemble in concert at 7:30 p.m. Freedlander Theatre, 329 E. University St. Under the direction of Jeffrey Lindberg, with guest Blue Lou Marini on saxophone. Tickets are $10. Information, 330-263-2419.



*** Location TBA Nov. 9: Wayne County Rural Youth square dance, 7-10 p.m. with lessons at 6:45 p.m. XXXXX. Public welcome.



Nov. 9: County Line Historical Society Museum, 281 N. Market St., Shreve (state Route 226), open house, noon-3 p.m. Parking at Shreve Mobil, PNC bank and downtown parking lots. Handicap parking at rear of museum, entering alley off East Robinson Street. Adults $2,12 and younger free.



Nov. 10: Faculty recital with Carrie Culver (soprano) and James Marron (guitar) at 4:30 p.m. Gault Recital Hall of Scheide Music Center (College of Wooster), 525 E. University St. Free. Information, 330-263-2419



Nov. 16: Gnat Boxer Special Square Dance, 7:30-10 p.m., Ida Sue School, 226 Oldman Road, Wooster. Caller and cuer Howard and Donna Williamson. Nonperishable food donations. For information, 330-264-2725.



Nov. 17: Scot Symphonic Band Concert at 2:30 p.m. McGaw Chapel (College of Wooster), 340 E. University St. Free. Information, 330-263-2419.



Nov. 20: Wooster Concert Band at 7 p.m. Gault Recital Hall of Scheide Music Center, 340 E. University St. Free. Information, 330-263-2419



Nov. 20: The Hall of Fame Chorus performs at 7 p.m. at Wooster United Methodist Church, 243 N. Market St., as part of the Music on Market series. Free will offering will be collected.



Nov. 21-23, Fall Dance Concert at 7:30 each evening. Freedlander in the Round, 329 E. University St. (College of Wooster). The Department of Theatre and Dance presents its annual fall dance concert, directed by Kim Tritt. Admission is free and open to the public, but tickets are required. Information, 330-263-2241



Nov. 22: Window Wonderland in downtown Wooster from 7-9:30 p.m. Presented by Main Street Wooster and sponsored by United Titanium, Wayne Savings Community Bank, Commercial & Savings Bank and The Daily Record.



Nov. 23: Wooster Chorus & Wooster Singers Concert at 7:30 p.m. Gault Recital Hall of Scheide Music Center (College of Wooster), 525 E. University St. Free. Information, phone 330-263-2419



Dec. 3: Wooster Science Cafe at 7 p.m., Spoon Market & Deli, 144 W. Liberty St. Tom Marting, facilities and resource management director of GOJO Industries and Emily Kennedy, director of external relations at the Biomimicry Research and Innovation Center at The University of Akron, will present "Bioinspired Product Innovation at GOJO". Free and open to the public. For more information, phone 330-263-2341



Dec. 5: Wooster Symphony Orchestra Holiday Concert at 7:30 p.m. McGaw Chapel (College of Wooster), 340 E. University St.The orchestra, under the direction of Jeffrey Lindberg, will present a tribute to "A Charlie Brown Christmas," featuring pianist Brandon Goldberg. Tickets are $10. Information, phone 330-263-2419



Dec. 6: Downtown Wooster Churches Walking Tour from 5-8 p.m. Presented by the downtown churches, Main Street Wooster and the Commercial & Savings Bank.



Dec. 7: Gnat Boxer Square Dance, 7:30-10 p.m., Ida Sue School, 226 Oldman Road, Wooster. Caller Dick Mackey, cuer Phyllis Burdette. Help Santa Toy donations. For information, 330-264-2725.



Dec. 7: Christmas in the Village with all of the Smithville Community Historical Society buildings at both locations decorated and opening at 6 p.m. (closing 8:30 p.m.) Music, treats, crafts, plus St. Nicholas and Mrs. Claus posing for photos and family memories. Rides on the "Kid Wagon" between the two campuses. All events free.



Dec. 8: Christmas in the Village with all of the Smithville Community Historical Society buildings at both locations decorated and craftsmen working. Orrville Community Band Christmas Concert, 3 p.m. in Historic Church of God. Rides on the "Kid Wagon" between the two campuses. St. Nicholas and Mrs. Claus available for photos and family memories. All events free.



Dec. 13: Red Lantern Flames Square Dance, 8-10:30 p.m., Red Lantern Barn, 13144 W. 7th St., Brewster. Caller Dan Austen; cuer Linda Warren. Jingle Bell Rock. For information, Sharon at 330-575-0857.



Dec. 14: Burning River Brass plays at 1:30 p.m. at Wooster United Methodist Church, 243 N. Market St., as part of the Music on Market series. Free will offering will be collected.



Dec. 14: County Line Historical Society Museum, 281 N. Market St., Shreve (state Route 226), open house, noon-3 p.m. Parking at Shreve Mobil, PNC bank and downtown parking lots. Handicap parking at rear of museum, entering alley off East Robinson Street. Adults $2,12 and younger free.



Dec. 21: Gnat Boxer Square Dance, 7:30-10 p.m., Ida Sue School, 226 Oldman Road, Wooster. Caller Neil Harner, cuer Linda Warren. Annual All-Star Christmas Cookie Bake Off. For information, 330-264-2725.



Jan. 28: Wayne County High School Play Festival from 7:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Dalton Local Auditorium. Free admission



Feb. 9: Tri-County High School Honors Band Concert at 2:30 p.m. at McGaw Chapel, College of Wooster. Free admission



Feb. 14: "Mamma Mia!" directed by Ashland University associate professor of theater Teresa Durbin-Ames, at 7:30 p.m. at the Hugo Young Theatre, 331 College Ave., on the Ashland University campus. Curtain at 7:30 p.m. Additional performances open at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 15, 21 and 22; and at 2 p.m. on Feb. 16. For tickets, call box office at 419-289-5125, Monday through Friday, noon to 6 p.m., or order online at www.ashland.edu/tickets (additional fees apply).



March 1: Gryphon Trio at 3 p.m. Gault Recital Hall inside Scheide Music Center. Part of the Wooster Chamber Music Series. Tickets available at the door, College of Wooster Bookstore at 330-263-2421 and by mail to WCMS, 1189 Beall Avenue, Box C3175, Wooster Ohio 44691.



March 2: Wayne County Festival of Choirs at 7:30 p.m. Berkey Fieldhouse, Smithville High School. Admission $6 for adults and $4 for students.



April 1: "The Odd Couple" (female version) opens at 7:30 p.m. in the Studio Theater , 331 College Ave., on the Ashland University campus. Addition performances at 7:30 p.m. April 2-4, plus a 2 p.m. performance on April 5. Directed by assistant professor of theatre Robert Sean Parker. For tickets, call box office at 419-289-5125, Monday through Friday, noon to 6 p.m., or order online at www.ashland.edu/tickets (additional fees apply).



April 5: Pacifica Quartet, at 3 p.m., Gault Recital Hall inside Scheide Music Center. Part of the Wooster Chamber Music Series. Tickets available at the door, College of Wooster Bookstore at 330-263-2421 and by mail to WCMS, 1189 Beall Avenue, Box C3175, Wooster Ohio 44691.