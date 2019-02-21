To submit an event to the Out and About calendar, send the information to: living@the-daily-record.com. Be sure to include dates, times, cost (if any), where and a description of the event.



Through March 7: Doug McGlumphy’s "monumental" featured in Sussel Gallery at The College of Wooster Art Museum in the Ebert Art Center, 1220 Beall Ave. CWAM open Tuesday through Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, 1-4 p.m. Free, open to public. For information, visit CWAM’s website and/or call 330-263-2495 or 330-263-2388.



Feb. 21: Pre-historic creatures of Ohio with ties to Tuscarawas, Holmes and Coshocton counties, 6:30 p.m., Baltic Area Historical Society; free, 403 N. Ray St. Free fossils for kids attending; refreshments will be served.



Feb. 22: Red Lantern Flames Square Dance, 8-10:30 p.m., Red Lantern Barn, 13144 W. 7th St., Brewster. Caller Gene Hammond; cuer Kristy Lake. Gospel and Blues night. For information, Sharon at 330-575-0857.



Feb. 22-24: Alice in Wonderland, presented by Mohican Community Theatre at Ohio Theatre in downtown Loudonville. Feb. 22, 23, 7 p.m. and Feb. 24, 2 p.m. Tickets $10 for adults, $8 for students and seniors, free for ages 4 and younger (as long as space is available). All tickets are reserved seating only. Presale tickets available online at theohiotheatre.com and at the Ohio Theatre Box Office, 419-994-3750.



Feb. 23: Basket Bingo, Orrville First Presbyterian Church, 1830 W. Market St., 10 a.m.-noon. Breakfast starts at 9:30 a.m. $10 ticket includes continental breakfast, two bingo cards, multitude of themed gift baskets, sports raffle, special raffle. Tickets available from church members or church office (330-682-6601) and also at door. Proceeds benefit mission projects, donations also accepted.



Feb. 23: Tri-County Solo & Ensemble Music Festival, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m, Dalton Elementary & Middle School; free, open to public.



Feb. 23: English Country Dance, 7-9 p.m., Valley College Grange, 2411 Shreve Road, Wooster (state Routes 3 and 226). Susan English providing instruction and prompting. Acoustic music by Fourpence. No partner necessary; will change partners. Comfortable clothing and clean shoes. Suggested donation $6; students $5; family $20.



Feb. 23: Baby Bonanza, 10 a.m., Main Library, Children’s Dept., 220 W. Liberty St., Wooster. Program designed for all babies, tiny natural explorers with inquisitive hands and minds. Space for "tummy time" for littlest ones and room for older babies who are crawling and walking. Textures, shapes and many toys available to explore. Have fun, learn and get ideas for activities you can do at home. Ages birth-24 months and their caregivers. Information and registration: 330-262-0916.



Feb. 23: "Celebrate Dance" Workshop at Wayne Center for the Arts, 237 S. Walnut St., Wooster; for intermediate to advanced dancers. Featuring guest artists Mary-Elizabeth Fenn, Omar Humphrey and Regina Pietraroia. 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m.; $25 members, $30 non-members. Register online at www.wayneartscenter.org or call 330-264-2787.



Feb. 23: "Winter Scene" Clay Workshop, ages 6-13, 10-11:30 a.m., Wayne Center for the Arts, 237 S. Walnut St., Wooster. $20 members, $25 non-members, all supplies included. Register online at www.wayneartscenter.org or call 330-264-2787.



Feb. 24: Benjamin Franklin, 2 p.m., Wayne County Historical Society, 546 E. Bowman St., Wooster. First person interpretation. Tickets: $10 members, $14 non-members, available by calling the Society at 330-264-8856 or at Local Roots. No tickets sold at the door.



Feb. 24: Barbara Eden and Hal Linden, in America’s long-running hit play, "Love Letters," Canton Palace Theatre, 605 N. Market Ave.; tickets $35, $45 and $55 can be purchased at Palace Theatre box office, by calling 330-454-8171 or online at: www.cantonpalacetheatre.org.



Feb. 24: Big Blue Bash, 2 p.m., Timken Gymnasium on College of Wooster campus; fifth annual matchup between the Big Blue Nick Amster Special Olympics basketball team and Wayne County’s Finest. Admission $3 with proceeds to benefit local Special Olympics teams. Corporate and individual sponsors needed. For more information on how to support the Big Blue Bash, contact Lisa Brown at 330-264-9667 or visit the website at nickamster.com.



Feb. 26: "The Complexities of Conducting International Clinical Research," by Diane Jorkasky, 7:30 p.m., Gault Recital Hall inside Scheide Music Center, 525 E. University St. (College of Wooster campus). Part of Great Decisions of Wayne County.



Feb. 26: Rubber Band Racers, 4 p.m., Rittman Branch Library, 49 W. Ohio St. Make a rubber band powered car out of materials from the Maker Cart. Compete to see who has the fastest racer. Ages 9 and up. Registration required, 330-925-2761.



Feb. 28-March 14: Wayne County Junior High Art Exhibit, Wayne Center for the Arts, Wooster; free, open to public during Arts Center hours (11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday) in Looney and Gault galleries.



Feb. 28, March 1-3: "Our Town," presented by Orrville High drama club. Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.; Sunday 2 p.m., in OHS auditorium. Free performance for senior citizens Feb. 28 at 3:30 p.m.



March 1: Read Across America, 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m., Wooster, Main Library, Children’s Dept., 220 W. Liberty St., Wooster. Stop by the Children’s Department any time to make some Seusstastic crafts. All ages invited to join in at 5 p.m. for a Dr. Seuss story time. Information: 330-262-0916.



March 1-2: "The Muppets Take Loudonville," Ohio Theatre. Comic strip artist/author Guy Gilchrist (Jim Henson’s cartoonist) will present carton-filled activities. Friday, 7 p.m., exclusive showing of "The Muppet’s Take Manhattan," an introduction and Q&A with the famed artist, who will share his own stories about the inner-workings of the Henson empire and other famed cartoons. Attendees encouraged to take a pencil and paper for additional fun. Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon. Gilchrist will teach an Art of Cartooning workshop, open to all ages. Take own pencils, markers, paper. Ticketing information: film screening, $5 adults, $4 seniors, $3 students/ children (ages 3-18), 2 and younger free. Cartoon workshop, $15/ person. Tickets are limited; call 419-994-3750 or visit www.theohiotheatre.com.



March 1-3: Fabulous 50s Dinner Theater, "A Knock Around the Block," 6:30 p.m. A night of a little romance, a bit of humor and a lot of "whodunit." Tickets $20 adult and $10 ages 10 and younger; text or call Sheila at 330-466-2277. Youth of the church will help with dinner service; tips for a mission trip to Kentucky. Longenecker Mennonite Church, 2200 Township Road 606, near Winesburg. Website longeneckermennonite.com or Facebook page for additional information.



March 2: Sports Card Show, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Wooster High School; free. Information, 330-669-9455.



March 2: Gnat Boxer Square Dance, 7:30-10 p.m., Ida Sue School, 226 Oldman Road, Wooster. Caller John Ramsey; cuer Phyllis Burdette. For information, 330-264-2725.



March 2: Contra Dance, 7-10 p.m., Valley College Grange, 2411 Shreve Road, Wooster (state Routes 3 and 226). Beginning and advanced instruction at 7 p.m. Celtic music by Pocketful O’Gimmick. Susan English calling longways sets and fun mixers; no partner or experience necessary. Suggested donation $6; students $5; family $20.



March 2: Ashland Symphony Orchestra, Mozart & Friends, 7:30 p.m., Hugo Young Theatre, campus of Ashland University. Tickets $24 for adults, $21 for seniors, and $5 for children/students. For more information and to purchase tickets online, visit www.ashlandsymphony.org or call Martha Buckner, executive director, at 419-289-5115.



March 2: Cornhole tournament, Orrville American Legion, 237 E. Market St. Open to public. Competition begins 4:30 p.m.; registration and practice, 3:30-4:15 p.m.; bland draw for partner, 4:15 p.m. Double elimination tournament. No premier or Div. 1 ranked players on same team. Feel free to take own bags. Entry fee $10/ person. 100 percent payout of prize money with $100 added of 10 teams, more money added and $200 for first place with 16 teams. Club open to public for food and beverage. Registration or tourney info, Orrville American Legion, 330-682-6606.



March 2: PAWs to Read, 10-11 a.m., Dalton Branch Library, 127 S. Church St. Children invited to share books with a registered therapy dog from Caring Therapy Canines. Information: 330-828-8486.



March 2: Read Across America Day, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Doylestown Branch Library, 169 N. Portage St. Stop in for a special make-it, take-it craft to celebrate ‘Read Across America" day, which is also Dr. Seuss’ birthday. Borrow a great Dr. Seuss book or another story to take home to read. Information: 330-658-4677.



March 4: Festival of Choirs, 7:30 p.m., Smithville High School, Wilbur Berkey Fieldhouse. Adults, $5; students, $4.



March 6: Wooster Science Cafe, Spoon Market and Deli, 144 W. Liberty St., Wooster. Mark Wilson, the Lewis M. and Marian Senter Nixon Professor of Natural Sciences at Wooster, presenting "Anti-Science in a Post-Truth World." He will discuss the current crisis of scientific authority and how the spread of pseudoscience challenges our society.



March 7: LEGO WEDO, 4 p.m., Shreve Branch Library, 189 W. McConkey St. Explore the world of LEGO with WEDO. Kids will use computers to help guide them through a project in which they will build and code a robot. Ages 8-12. Registration required; Information and registration: 330-567-2219.



March 8: Red Lantern Flames Square Dance, 8-10:30 p.m., Red Lantern Barn, 13144 W. 7th St., Brewster. Caller Dan Austen; cuer Amy Riehl. All nighter — Hi Lo. For information, Sharon at 330-575-0857.



March 8-10: Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat by Smithville High School drama club. Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.; Sunday, 2 p.m., school cafetorium. Tickets $10 adults, $9 students and senior citizens. Tickets also available online at www.showtix4u.com/events/SHSJoseph. Doors open half-hour prior to showtime. Information, 330-669-3165.



March 9: Farewell by the McKameys, plus Inspirations Quartet, Fisher Auditorium, campus of OARDC, Wooster (1680 Madison Ave.) Tickets exclusively through Gospel Bookstore, P.O. Box 320, Berlin 44610 or by calling 330-893-2523.



March 9: Stellar Band of Brothers, first time on stage at Shreve American Legion, 7:30-10:30 p.m. for evening of entertainment, dinner, dance and drawings. Single, $5; couple $8. Spaghetti dinner, 5 p.m. until gone. Limited menu available until 9:30 p.m. and bar until 10:30 p.m. always open to the public.



March 9: JBZ Band, 8 p.m.-midnight, Orrville American Legion, 237 E. Market St. First time at the Legion with lots of Rock. $2 charge for one-day membership for those not already current member.



March 10: Geology Hike, 2 p.m., group hike sponsored by Friends of Wooster Memorial Park. Meet at Education Parking Area to explore geologic history of the park by examining rocks and sediments preserved along walls of the gorge. The history spans past 250 million years and includes ice ages, the stream dynamics of Rathburn Run, and past human use of the park. Be prepared for weather and trail conditions. Children must be accompanied by adults.



March 14: Craft and Carafe BYOB Workshop at Wayne Center for the Arts, 237 S. Walnut St., Wooster. Create a spring-themed wreath in a relaxed environment with guided art instruction. 6-7:30 p.m.; $20 members, $30 non-members; all supplies included. Register online at www.wayneartscenter.org or call 330-264-2787.



March 15: Get Buzzed! Wine and Wilderness, 7 p.m., at Troutman Vineyards & Winery, 4243 Columbus Road, Wooster. Cost of $10 includes one glass of wine. Pre-register by calling The Wilderness Center, 330-359-5235.



March 16: Shreve and Wooster Dairies, special presentation, 1 p.m., Ken Miller Museum, 7920 Shreve Road. Fred Donley of Wooster, a collector of many different categories, will speak about Shreve and Wooster dairies bottles. The public is welcome and admission is free. Parking is in the rear of the Ken Miller Museum and enter into door No. 9. Hosts: County Line Historical Society of Wayne/Holmes.



March 16: Gnat Boxer Square Dance, 7:30-10 p.m., Ida Sue School, 226 Oldman Road, Wooster. Caller Chad Bargar, cuer Sue Powell. "March Madness." For information, 330-264-2725.



March 16-April 14: Functional Ceramics Exhibition, Wayne Center for the Arts, 237 S. Walnut St., Wooster. Works of 20 potters from across the nation, presented in collaboration with the Ohio Designer Craftsmen. Free, open to public during Arts Center hours (11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday), in Looney and Gault galleries.



March 17: Wooster Chamber Music Series, 3 p.m., American Chamber Players, Gault Recital Hall in Scheide Music Center, College of Wooster Campus, 525 E. University St. Tickets available at the door or by calling College of Wooster Bookstore 330 263-2421.



March 17: Wayne County Rural Youth square dance, 7-10 p.m. with lessons at 6:30 p.m., Kidron Community Center (Kendra Bowman, John Workman wedding). Public welcome.



March 19: Wayne County Civil War Roundtable Program, 6:30 p.m., Wayne County Public Library in Wooster. Free. Breaking with tradition of American Civil War programs and learning about the namesake of our city, Gen. David Wooster. Local historian and reenactor Jason Anderson, history teacher at Archbishop Hoban High School, will present program. Anderson recently completed a master’s thesis studying about Gen. Wooster. Of the 88 counties in Ohio, only six have county seats named for general officers of the Revolution.



March 20: Music on Market, Wooster United Methodist Church, 243 N. Market St., 7 p.m. Harold Lloyd in "Girl Sy" silent film with live accompaniment by Clark Wilson. Free.



March 22: Red Lantern Flames Square Dance, 8-10:30 p.m., Red Lantern Barn, 13144 W. 7th St., Brewster. Caller Danny Beck; cuer Chuck Berry. 39th anniversary. For information, Sharon at 330-575-0857.



March 23: English Country Dance, 7-9 p.m., Valley College Grange, 2411 Shreve Road, Wooster (state Routes 3 and 226). Susan English providing instruction and prompting. Acoustic music by Fourpence. No partner necessary; will change partners. Formal attire. Suggested donation $6; students $5; family $20.



March 23: Mother's Day Vase Clay Workshop, ages 6-13, 10-11:30 a.m., Wayne Center for the Arts, 237 S. Walnut St., Wooster. Vases will be fired and ready before Mother's Day. $20 members, $25 non-members, all supplies included. Register online at www.wayneartscenter.org or call 330-264-2787.



March 23: A Family Eggs and Basket Clay Workshop, ages 4-adult, 10-11:30 a.m., Wayne Center for the Arts, 237 S. Walnut St., Wooster. Up to three family members can work together for one fee; ages 4-8 must be accompanied by at least one adult; ages 8+ may attend unaccompanied. Projects will be fired and ready before Easter. $30 members, $35 non-members, all supplies included. Register online at www.wayneartscenter.org or call 330-264-2787.



March 30-31: Buckeye Alpaca Show, Arena Complex, Summit County Fairgrounds, Tallmadge; free. Talk to hundreds of breeders and meet their alpacas face-to-face. March 30, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and March 31, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Show competition, artisans showcasing alpaca fiber, examples of felting, fiber arts and more. Vendors and farm displays will sell the latest alpaca fashions and hand-crafted items. For information, http://buckeyealpacashow.com.