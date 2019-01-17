To submit an event to the Out and About calendar, send the information to: living@the-daily-record.com. Be sure to include dates, times, cost (if any), where and a description of the event.



Through Feb. 4: Wayne/Holmes Artists' Exhibition, Looney and Gault Galleries, Wayne Center for the Arts, Wooster. Juried exhibit featuring artists from Wayne and Holmes counties. Nearly 60 pieces of artwork will fill the galleries; Free.



Jan. 18: Music on Market, Wooster United Methodist Church, 243 N. Market St., 7 p.m. Pianist Jooyoung Kim. Free.



Jan. 18: Winnie-the-Pooh Storytime, 4-5 p.m., Wooster Main Library, Children’s Dept., 220 W. Liberty St. Families come for an adventure in the Hundred Acre Wood for Winnie-the-Pooh Day! Sing songs, listen to stories and make some Tigger-ific crafts to take home. Registration required. Registration and information: 330-262-0916.



Jan. 18: Apple Creek Promenaders Hi/Lo Square Dance, 7:30-10 p.m., Kidron Community Center. Caller Dan Austen, cuer Amy Riehl. For information, 330-201-6202.



Jan. 19: A Day at Hogwarts, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Wayne Center for the Arts, 237 S. Walnut St., Wooster. Explore the world of Hogwarts, inspired by the Harry Potter book series, and experience the magic of art. Registration for ages 7 and up at www.wayneartscenter.org, or call 330-264-2787. Cost: $75 members, $90 non-members.



Jan. 19: Bullet Journalists, 1-2 p.m., Wooster Main Library, 220 W. Liberty St. Whether you’ve always wanted to start a Bullet Journal or want some new ideas for yours, this group is for you. Take your own journal and writing instruments — we’ll give you time to be creative and share ideas. Teens and adults; Meeting Room 2.



Jan. 19: Shreve and Wooster Dairies, special presentation, 1 p.m., Ken Miller Museum, 7920 Shreve Road. Fred Donley of Wooster, a collector of many different categories, will speak about Shreve and Wooster dairies bottles. The public is welcome and admission is free. Parking is in the rear of the Ken Miller Museum and enter into door No. 9. Hosts: County Line Historical Society of Wayne/Holmes.



Jan. 19: Gnat Boxer Square Dance, 7:30-10 p.m., Ida Sue School, 226 Oldman Road, Wooster. Caller Bill Meese, cuer Phyllis Burdette. For information, 330-264-2725.



Jan. 19-Feb. 24: "Scary Toys, Beasts, Bugs, and Jugs," upper gallery at Mansfield Art Center, 700 Marion Ave. Show is open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Exhibition features paintings by Cleveland area couple — Christine Ellis Donahue and Richard Donahue and pieces from the Donahues’ folk art jug collection. Free.



Jan. 19-Feb. 24: Tapestry of African-American life by fiber artist Karen Hamptonat Mansfield Art Center, 700 Marion Ave. Show is open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday in Foundation Gallery and is titled "The Light of Freedom — Stories of African-American Threads of My Family, Their Journey Toward Freedom and the Abolitionists." The exhibit features work from Hampton’s Abolitionists series and pieces she refers to as Historical Narratives. Free.



Jan. 21: Miyashita Family of Orrville concert featuring piano and flute, 2:30 p.m., OrrVilla Retirement Community Maple Terrace, 333 E. Sassafras St.; free, open to public.



Jan. 22: 3D Print Snow Globes, 4-5 p.m., Shreve Branch Library, 189 W. McConkey St. Create your own winter wonderland in a snow globe with 3D printed figures. Registration for ages 9 and up, required: 330-567-2219.



Jan. 22-March 7: Doug McGlumphy’s "monumental" featured in Sussel Gallery at The College of Wooster Art Museum. Opening reception is Jan. 31, 6:30-8 p.m., including a gallery talk by McGlumphy at 7 p.m. The CWAM is in the Ebert Art Center, 1220 Beall Ave. The CWAM is open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 1-4 p.m. All exhibitions and events are free and open to the public. For additional information, visit the CWAM’s website and/or call 330-263-2495 or 330-263-2388.



Jan. 24-27: Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged), Greystone Hall, 103 S. High St., Akron; Thursday-Saturday, 8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 2 p.m. All 37 plays in 97 minutes. An irreverent, fast-paced romp through the Bard’s plays, The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) [revised] follows three madcap men in tights, as they weave their wicked way through all of Shakespeare’s Comedies, Histories and Tragedies in one wild ride that will leave you breathless and helpless with laughter. Featuring Geoff Knox, Scott Shriner, Ryan Zarecki. www.ohioshakespeare.com or 1-888-71-TICKETS (opt. 1). Preferred Seating $33; Standard Seating $28; Gallery Seating $20. Students (Valid ID or under 18) can receive a $5 discount.



Jan. 25: Red Lantern Flames Square Dance, 8-10:30 p.m., Red Lantern Barn, 13144 W. 7th St., Brewster. Caller Dick Mackey; cuer Amy Riehl. Football jersey night. For information, Sharon at 330-575-0857.



Jan. 26: English Country Dance, 7-9 p.m., Valley College Grange, 2411 Shreve Road, Wooster (state Routes 3 and 226). Susan English providing instruction and prompting. Acoustic music by Fourpence. No partner necessary; will change partners. Comfortable clothing and clean shoes. Suggested donation $6; students $5; family $20.



Jan. 26: Ashland Symphony Orchestra, Music of Star Wars, 7:30 p.m., Robert M. & Janet L. Archer Auditorium. Preconcert activities in Archer Lobby an hour before show. Tickets $24 for adults, $21 for seniors, and $5 for children/students. For more information and to purchase tickets online, visit www.ashlandsymphony.org or call Martha Buckner, executive director, at 419-289-5115.



Jan. 26: Camera Fundamentals, Part I, 9:30 a.m., The Wilderness Center, 9877 Alabama Ave. SW, Wilmot, presented by local photographer Paul Keske. (Part 2 will be Feb. 23.) Do you have a camera that just sits on the shelf because it’s "too complicated"? Or do you use your camera but you just aren’t able to capture the photos you’d like? Grab your camera (and the manual) and join the TWC Nature Photo Club. Keske will help you understand your camera’s exposure modes; learn the practical side of using Aperture Priority, Shutter Priority and the Manual Mode and the why’s behind choosing one over another — explore both the technical and the artistic reasons to choose an exposure mode. Free, open to public, more information at www.twcnpc.com.



Jan. 26: Screen Printing, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., West Salem Branch Library, 99 E. Buckeye St. Screen print a tote bag (provided by the library) using paper stencils. Have a simple design in mind. You may take your own T-shirt to screen print as well. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Registration required. While supplies last. Information: 419-853-4762.



Jan. 27: Documentary, "Who Will Write Our History," screening event, 2 p.m., Ohio Theatre in Loudonville, hosted by the Mohican Historical Society. Screening joins well over 135 others in commemorating International Holocaust Remembrance Day, though this will be the only showing in Ohio on this day. Also, survivor Roman Frayman will be sharing his story afterward. Free.



Jan. 27: Hey Mavis — Songs of the Ohio and Erie Canals, 2 p.m., Wayne County Historical Society Schoolhouse, 546 E. Bowman St., Wooster. $10 members, $14 non-members. Call the Historical Society for tickets at 330-264-8856 or tickets for sale at Local Roots.



Jan. 27: Hamfest, Electronics and Computer Show, Wallick’s Auction Center, 965 N. Wooster Ave., Strasburg. 29th annual show by Tusco Amateur Radio Club. Amateur Radio enthusiasts from all around the region will buy, sell and trade gear and will answer questions, including how to get licensed as an Amateur Radio Operator and how operators are prepared to provide emergency communications should the need arise. The Emergency Communications Truck will be on display, and will be "talking in" visitors from out of area on the 146.730 mhz radio repeater. Building open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the public; free parking. A $5 donation at the door for admission, with reserved tables at $10 for those wishing to sell equipment. To reserve a table, contact Janice Green at 740-922-4454 or by email: k8wfn@tusco.net. Door Prizes will include a new Icom IC-718 Transceiver. For other information, go to www.TUSCOARC.org.



Jan. 29: Fresh Green Start for the New Year: The Benefits of Houseplants, 6 p.m., Creston Branch Library, 116 S. Main St. Mary Martin, master gardener and member of Creston Garden Club, will speak on how houseplants benefit people and homes and give tips for care and feeding. There may even be a plant to take home. All are welcome at this Creston Garden Club meeting. Information: 330-435-4204,



Jan. 30: Ken and Judy Gable photos and stories of bike and barge trip from Bruges, Belgium to Amsterdam, 7 p.m., OrrVilla Retirement Community Maple Terrace, 333 E. Sassafras St.; free, open to public.