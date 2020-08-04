I’ve been very hesitant to write about this. Growing up on a dairy farm and still working there, I understand how cows seem to dominate our identity. I wish I could write about how things are looking up, or that there was a new crop, piece of equipment, or management practice that could either increase your income or cut your expenses as milk prices hover around $13/cwt. The following message may not be for everyone, but I know there are farmers out there who may need to hear this: "There is life after cows."



Losing a job is tough. Losing a family business, likely the work of several generations — heartbreaking. Those outside of the farming community struggle to grasp the weight of the decision many have made in recent years to sell the cows and hang up the milkers for the last time. The decision to quit milking and/or sell a farm bears great financial and emotional weight. This decision does not have to be the end of the story, but perhaps just the end of a beautiful and worthwhile chapter



I also want to encourage any farmers considering this change, you are not alone. While that doesn't make the decision easier, it is possible to find green grass on the other side of the fence — others have done it with hard work and perseverance. Read the excerpts from Amanda Bohlen's blog just after selling their cows in 2019. Amanda is the FCS Extension Educator in Washington County.



"There were times for me this last year when I was projecting worry, fear and nervousness. The beginning of the year, I was trying to focus on positive things in my life. I live on a dairy farm and I knew the end was in sight for the farm. Right before Easter all of our milk cows were sold. Watching everything your family has worked for be sold is heartbreaking. Now we have to find a new normal as we grieve the animals we lost. I would not be honest if I told you I was experiencing joy every day. It’s not uncommon for me to experience sadness, depression, or frustration. How do I find joy in the midst of a storm?’



She then references "The Book of Joy: Lasting Happiness in a Changing World" by Douglas Abrams, which discusses the pillars of joy.



Pillars of the Mind



Perspective — look at situations from different perspectives



Humility — we are a small piece of something bigger



Humor — laughter is the best medicine



Acceptance — accept reality so change may begin



Pillars of the Heart



Forgiveness — end the cycle of retaliation



Gratitude — focus on what is good and right and appreciate the precious moments



Compassion — by focusing on others our own problems seem less important



Generosity — we feel happy when we give



"Putting these pillars into practice is extremely difficult and oftentimes easier said than done. What I can tell you is that by keeping these pillars in my mind while I go about my daily life makes the tough times a little more bearable. I have them written down and keep them where I can easily reference them when I need to. It’s helped me to project hope and has brought a smile back to my face." — Amanda Bohlen, FCS Extension educator, Washington County



I encourage you to show compassion to your farming community. There are multiple dairy farms across the United States that are closing their barn doors for the last time.



OSU has a "Dairy In Brief" discussing a career change for dairy farmers by Maurice Eastridge, professor and dairy Extension specialist, who walks through some questions to start asking yourself and to make a list of your skills and assets you may not realize you have! This is a good place to start as you process this possible transition. Dairying is all some farmers think they know. What they may not realize is they are heavy equipment operators, carpenters, masons, accountants, business owners, welders, problem solvers, and the list can goes on. There also are always opportunities to learn something new — pursue another dream.



With that, keep a lookout for upcoming farm transition workshops or webinars that may help you discover the next steps for your farm or family business. As always, you can contact the Wayne County Extension office with questions or comments.



Matthew Nussbaum is the ANR program assistant for OSU Extension, Wayne County.